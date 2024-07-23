Mikaela Mayer (Olympics)

Mikaela Mayer makes her debut on NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage, serving as a boxing analyst for Olympic Games Paris 2024.

An active professional boxer, Mayer (19-2) is a former unified super-featherweight World champion, holding the WBO and IBF titles simultaneously. As an amateur, Mayer reached the quarterfinals at the 2016 Rio Olympics and won a bronze medal at the 2012 World Boxing Championships. She was the USA Boxing National Champion in 2012, 2014, and 2015.

Fast Facts