mike-corey-2016-head-shot.jpg Download

Mike Corey

Play-by-Play Announcer, College Basketball and Olympic Field Hockey

Mike Corey joined NBC in 2008 and handles play-by-play for college basketball and Olympic field hockey.

Corey has called field hockey for NBC Olympics coverage of the 2016 Rio, 2012 London and 2008 Beijing Olympics. Previously for NBC Sports, he handled play-by-play for college football, lacrosse, rugby, speed skating and MMA.

In addition, he has worked two Winter Olympics (2010 Vancouver, 2006 Torino) and the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament for Westwood One.

Corey began his play-by-play career out of college as the Voice of the Delaware Blue Hens for 13 years on the radio from 1999-2012. He began calling games on television in 2002 and has also worked at ESPN, FOX and CBS.

An alumnus of the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, Corey is a three-time winner of Delaware Sportscaster of the Year (2010, 2005, 2003) honors, as awarded by the National Sports Media Association.

Corey and his family reside in Marlton, NJ.