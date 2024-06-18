Argentina vs Canada: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Reigning Copa America and World Cup champions Argentina present a huge test for Canada and new coach Jesse Marsch as the 2024 Copa America begins for both in Atlanta on Thursday.

La Albiceleste are led by a pair of lions: manager Lionel Scaloni and all-time great Lionel Messi. But the team’s depth of talent is tremendous from back to front with Emiliano Martinez behind a back line which includes Lisandro Martinez and Cristian Romero.

The midfield and attack are complete, too, and Argentina would be a favorite to win this tournament even without the still-electric 36-year-old Messi.

The Canadian national team has had mixed results in their first two matches under Marsch, as a 4-0 beatdown from Netherlands was followed up by a solid 0-0 holding of the doors versus France.

Marsch’s team is lacking in depth at center back and center mid, but there are elite talents elsewhere on the roster. Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David would fit on any European contender while Tajon Buchanan and Stephen Eustaquio are strong on their best days and Jonathan Osorio is among the leaders capable of marshaling the team.

How to watch Argentina vs Canada, stream link and start time

Kick off: 8pm ET, Thursday (June 20)

Stadium: Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

How to watch on TV in USA: FS1, Fox Sports

Argentina team news, focus

Messi won’t need to star to get out of this group, but he will likely enjoy his tournament opener against a Canada team still figuring out Marsch’s system. Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, and Rodrigo De Paul headline an outstanding midfield that will expect to control this game.

Canada team news, focus

The Canadians will hope to strike with venom through Davies and David, but won’t have longtime star goalkeeper Milan Borjan and there are questions as to whether Maxime Crepeau, Dayne St. Clair, or Tom McGill will step up in his stead. St. Clair started versus the Dutch and made six saves while Crepeau kept the clean sheet against France with four stops.

Argentina vs Canada prediction

Marsch will have some tricks up his sleeve to challenge Argentina but the gulf in quality between the two sides is wide. Argentina 3-1 Canada.