Mauricio Pochettino calls up 24 for USMNT friendlies with Venezuela, Costa Rica

United States men’s national team coach Mauricio Pochettino has announced the 24 men who will take part in an off-window January training camp before friendlies with Venezuela and Costa Rica to kick off 2025 for the program.

Now just 18 months out from a World Cup, Pochettino will take a look at non-traditional names at a non-traditional time; This is not a FIFA-mandated international break, so it’ll be the Yanks MLS-based depth taking on the best released players for La Vinotinto and Los Ticos.

There are some familiar faces in the bunch, including a trio of center backs who combined have more than 130 caps — Walker Zimmerman, Tim Ream, and Miles Robinson.

Goalkeeper Zack Steffen has 29 caps, fullback Shaq Moore has 19 caps, forward Jesus Ferreira has 23. DeJuan Jones, Jalen Neal, and John Tolkin have under 10 caps, while five other players have two or fewer caps, and 10 call-ups are uncapped.

One of those is Matko Milijevic, the only player not on a MLS roster. The 23-year-old midfielder spent 2021-23 at CF Montreal but spent the rest of his development with Argentinos Juniors, Boca Juniors, and most recently in the senior set-up at Newell’s Old Boys.

The Yanks host Venezuela on Jan. 18 at 3pm ET in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, then welcome Costa Rica to Orlando, Florida, at 7pm on Jan. 22. Both matches will stream en Espanol on Peacock Premium and air on Telemundo and NBC Universo.

USMNT roster for January friendlies vs Venezuela, Costa Rica

Goalkeepers: Drake Callender (Inter Miami), Matt Freese (NYCFC), Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew), Zack Steffen (Colorado Rapids)

Defenders: Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew), George Campbell (CF Montréal), DeJuan Jones (Columbus Crew), Shaq Moore (FC Dallas), Jalen Neal (CF Montréal), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Midfielders: Benjamin Cremaschi (Inter Miami), Emeka Eneli (Real Salt Lake), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake), Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union)

Forwards: Patrick Agyemang (Charlotte FC), Caden Clark (CF Montréal), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Brian Gutiérrez (Chicago Fire), Matko Miljevic (Unattached), Indiana Vassilev (St. Louis City), Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps)