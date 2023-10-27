Premier League Betting Power Rankings - Matchweek 10

The Premier League season continues, and Tottenham have yet to lose this season. Ange Postecoglou set the record for more points in a Premier League manager’s first nine games. Kudos to him and the Spurs for finding their way to the top of the table and scoring seemingly at will.

With many good matches this week, we are back with our Premier League Betting Power Rankings!

Last week might have been the best week from a betting perspective that I’ve had in the Premier League this season. Most of the bets were discussed in last week’s Premier League Betting Power Rankings. As we look to continue to build stacks of cash, I have another set of betting power rankings for you. This time for Matchweek 10.

1. Brighton: With a must-win midweek fixture, Brighton might enter this match with tired legs. Brighton is the only club in the Premier League where BTTS has hit in every match. I’ll take a stab at BTTS and OVER 2.5 Goals (-120).

2. Aston Villa: The Villains are coming off a 4-1 blessing of West Ham, extending their home Premier League winning streak to 11. Under Unai Emery, they have been goal machines at home. The numbers suggest Aston Villa to win and OVER 2.5 Goals (-145).

3. Arsenal: With three games in the first eight days of November, I can’t expect Arsenal to go full throttle for 90 minutes in this one. An early goal or two for the Gunners would surprise no one—Arsenal OVER 1.5 goals in the 1st half (+130).

4. Liverpool: Liverpool will dominate possession at Anfield. Undefeated on the corner handicap at home, they play against a Forest side who will concede around 60% of the possession. Liverpool -4 corners (-120) is worth a look.

5. Chelsea: Two teams in the middle of the Table who have defined inconsistent play. That said, do you believe Chelsea have figured something out on offense? The Blues have scored eight goals in their last three games. If you think they have, check out Chelsea to score OVER 1.5 (-140), or if you want a heavy sweat, OVER 2.5 (+220) Total Goals.

Movin’ On Up – Liverpool

Liverpool have turned into my favorite squad to bet on. They’ve been cashing juicy plus-money tickets all season. There’s no denying they have their issues at the back, but their attack might be the best in the Premier League.

With Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, and Mohamed Salah, their front line is fast and effective. In the midfield, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, when allowed to play on the front foot, have been decisive and effective.

This week, I like them to beat Nottingham Forest. I also like Salah to score in that match. He’s scored seven on the season, and scored against Forest last season. If you parlay him with scoring and Liverpool’s moneyline, you should get odds close to +114.

I'm also a big fan of Liverpool corner handicap -4. With Forest being in the bottle three in possession conceded and them wanting to play countering football, Liverpool should dominate the corner count.

6. Brentford: They buried three v. Burnley last weekend but had scored just 3 in their previous 4. On the road, Brentford has yet to concede a 1st half goal this season. Chelsea have conceded just one in the 1st half at Stamford Bridge to date. A tie in the first half (+120) would surprise no one. Considering how each team has struggled to close games this season, it is understandable if you take BTTS (-120) for the game.

7. Fulham: See Brighton, it’s go time.

8. Sheffield United: Sheffield allows just over nine corners on the road. Arsenal averages nearly nine themselves at home. Arsenal OVER 7.5 Total Corners (+105) is worth a sprinkle.

9. Wolves: Wolves play well at home, and BTTS (-125) has hit in every match. It’s a simple bet that likely will cash.

10. Nottingham Forest: Without Taiwo Awoniyi, it will be difficult for Forest to score at Anfield. Getting +115 for them not score has some value.

11. Bournemouth: The definition of a must-win for these two clubs as each currently sits in the Bottom 3. Each has been consistently horrible in the opening half of play this season. Combined, they are being outscored in the 1st half, 19-8. Bournemouth has allowed 12 goals themselves in just the last four games.

12. Burnley: Burnley has scored three goals in their last five games, and 2 of them came in their lone win of the season over Luton Town. It is too important a match to expect either side to be overly aggressive early. Plays to consider: 1st Half Tie (+115), BTTS – NO (+105), and if you want an excellent sweat UNDER 2.5 Total Goals (+100) for the match.

13. Manchester City: A Manchester Derby means anything can happen. Averaging 2.11 goals scored per contest against a United side that has struggled defensively could mean City Team Total OVER 1.5 Goals (-140) is in play.

14. Newcastle: After a tough midweek Champions League loss, it’s hard to back Newcastle. With Wolves’ success at home, the only way to back Newcastle is Newcastle ML and BTTS (+250).

15. West Ham: Over 10.5 corners (+105) has hit in 89% of West Ham’s matches this season and 56% of Everton’s. Despite the similar styles that might negate a few corners, this bet is still valuable.

16. Everton: Everton has a higher npxG than Manchester City. Let that sink in. I’m taking BTTS (-165) if anything in this match. However, there are better bets on the board.

17. Tottenham: Tottenham control play. They have scored eight 1st half goals this season – 6 on the road. Palace have yet to score at home in the 1st half. That said, they have also yet to concede a goal at home in the 1st half. Tottenham to win the 1st half (+130) may be a sweat on the road, but stats – goals, possession time - back the play.

18. Crystal Palace: Palace averages a mere 2.75 corners per match at Selhurst Park. Tottenham is among the PL’s top teams at controlling possession. Take Palace UNDER 1.5 1H corners (+130).

19. Manchester United: In a Derby, you can’t count anything out. Why not a goal for Bruno Fernandes at +400 or take him to score OR assist for a shorter price.

