We are nearly a quarter of the way into the 2023-24 Premier League season and the table is beautifully congested as we try and wrap our heads around the first few months.

If only there was another way to rank how teams are getting on...

There are a few outliers overachieving, or underachieving, as the Premier League continues to provide shocks galore up and down the table and we look to have an extremely tight title race between up to a dozen teams this season.

Below are the Power Rankings for all 20 teams based on what they showed us in Matchweek 9 and their current trajectory.

Get ready for plenty of moves up and down this ranking in the weeks, and many months, to come.

Premier League Power Rankings - Week 9

The strugglers

20. Sheffield United - Even

19. Bournemouth - Even

18. Burnley - Even

17. Nottingham Forest - Down 2

16. Luton Town - Up 1

The Blades remain bottom but they pushed Man United all the way and they aren’t far from being a solid PL team as five one-goal defeats so far this season prove. Bournemouth are really struggling as Iraola has yet to win in the Premier League and they coughed up a 1-0 lead at home against former boss Gary O’Neil and Wolves to lose. The Cherries have Man City and Newcastle coming up in their next three games. Burnley are getting battered on a weekly basis at the moment as they’ve shipped seven goals in their last two games and have picked up just four points so far. Nottingham Forest were cruising at home against Luton but coughed up a 2-0 lead and the Hatters could have won it late on as they continue to punch above their weight.

The underachievers

15. Fulham - Down 2

14. Crystal Palace - Down 2

13. Everton - Up 1

12. Brentford - Up 4

11. West Ham - Down 2

Scoring goals remains a big problem for Fulham as they were okay at Tottenham but just don’t have a goal threat. Palace are the same and they were hammered 4-0 at Newcastle and they’re badly missing Olise and Eze in midfield. Yes, Everton lost at Liverpool but they were unlucky with decisions that went against them and they actually defended well and were a threat on the counter as the Toffees continue to grow into the season. Brentford were back to their battering-ram best as they beat Burnley 3-0, while West Ham huffed and puffed at Villa but were eventually dragged all over the place in a 4-1 defeat.

The promising bunch

10. Manchester United - Up 1

9. Wolves - Up 1

8. Brighton - Down 1

7. Chelsea - Up 1

6. Newcastle - Even

It wasn’t pretty, once again, but that is three wins in four for Manchester United in the Premier League. They ground it out away at Sheffield United and Erik ten Hag is starting to see his side shore things up at the back, even with several key defenders out injured. Wolves were excellent at Bournemouth as they continue to defy the odds under Gary O’Neil and are a real threat on the counter with Pedro Neto running the show. Brighton were beaten at Man City but put up a good fight in the second half as Roberto De Zerbi’s side are now three games without a win. Chelsea looked like they were heading for three wins on the spin as they dominated Arsenal for 70 minutes but then Pochettino’s new-look side imploded and were lucky to hold on to a point. Still, it was a big step in the right direction for the injury-hit Blues. Newcastle were back to their swashbuckling best as they battered Palace to go eight games unbeaten in all competitions and warmed up for a big week of Champions League action in style.

The leading lights

5. Liverpool - Down 2

4. Aston Villa - Up 1

3. Manchester City - Up 1

2. Arsenal - Down 1

1. Tottenham - Up 1

Liverpool beat Everton but they were just okay and Jurgen Klopp will admit that. They got the rub of the green and Mohamed Salah is in fine form to push them over the edge in games. It’s a great start to the season for Liverpool but they got lucky Konate wasn’t sent off. There was nothing lucky about Villa’s win against West Ham because Unai Emery’s are flying, especially at home as they’ve won 11-straight Premier League games at Villa Park. With Watkins in incredible form and Villa’s entire team playing with real confidence, can they finish in the top four? Manchester City battered Brighton in the first half but were made to work hard for their 2-1 win in the second half after Akanji was sent off. City are yet to hit top gear but they’re just two points off the top of the table. Arsenal definitely didn’t hit top gear at Chelsea on Saturday but late goals from Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard grabbed them an unlikely point and getting a point when you’re way off your best is the sign of a good team. And talking of good teams, that is exactly what Tottenham are as Ange Postecoglou’s side brushed aside Fulham to stay top of the table and they’re really improving with so much time on the training ground each week perfecting Ange-ball.

