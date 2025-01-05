Wimbledon champ Barbora Krejcikova to miss Australian Open

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

San Francisco Giants v. San Diego Padres
Sheel Seidler, wife of late Padres owner Peter Seidler, sues brother-in-laws for control of the team
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Bills vs Broncos Wild Card Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury News, Betting Trends & Stats
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers
Rangers claim young forward Arthur Kaliyev off waivers from the Kings

Top Clips

nbc_pl_postgame_livmanusegment_250106.jpg
Media criticism of Alexander-Arnold is ‘poor’
nbc_pl_nf_nunointv_250106.jpg
Nuno praises Sels’ heroic performance v. Wolves
nbc_pl_wolnf_postgamereactions_250106.jpg
Forest have gone ‘to the next level’ this season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

San Francisco Giants v. San Diego Padres
Sheel Seidler, wife of late Padres owner Peter Seidler, sues brother-in-laws for control of the team
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Bills vs Broncos Wild Card Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury News, Betting Trends & Stats
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers
Rangers claim young forward Arthur Kaliyev off waivers from the Kings

Top Clips

nbc_pl_postgame_livmanusegment_250106.jpg
Media criticism of Alexander-Arnold is ‘poor’
nbc_pl_nf_nunointv_250106.jpg
Nuno praises Sels’ heroic performance v. Wolves
nbc_pl_wolnf_postgamereactions_250106.jpg
Forest have gone ‘to the next level’ this season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Wimbledon champ Barbora Krejcikova to miss Australian Open

  
Published January 5, 2025 07:10 AM

Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova withdrew from the Australian Open due to a back injury.

“Unfortunately, my back injury, which troubled me at the end of last season, is still not fully healed,” was posted on Krejcikova’s social media. “It’s really disappointing because I love playing in Melbourne and have such great memories from reaching the quarterfinals last year. Thanks to all of you for your support. I’m working hard to get back to full health, and I can’t wait to see you on the court soon!”

Krejcikova, a 29-year-old Czech, is ranked 10th in the world. She last played a match Nov. 4, losing in the semifinals of the WTA Finals.

Last summer at Wimbledon, she became the first player to reach multiple Grand Slam titles in singles, doubles and mixed doubles in the 21st century.

Krejcikova, who also won the 2021 French Open singles title, lost in the quarterfinals in Australia in 2022 and 2024.

The Australian Open starts next Sunday in Melbourne (Saturday night in the U.S.). The men’s and women’s singles draws ceremony is Thursday.

The top women’s seed will be Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, who will bid to be the first woman to win three consecutive Australian Opens since Swiss Martina Hingis from 1997-99.