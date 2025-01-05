Wimbledon champ Barbora Krejcikova to miss Australian Open

Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova withdrew from the Australian Open due to a back injury.

“Unfortunately, my back injury, which troubled me at the end of last season, is still not fully healed,” was posted on Krejcikova’s social media. “It’s really disappointing because I love playing in Melbourne and have such great memories from reaching the quarterfinals last year. Thanks to all of you for your support. I’m working hard to get back to full health, and I can’t wait to see you on the court soon!”

Krejcikova, a 29-year-old Czech, is ranked 10th in the world. She last played a match Nov. 4, losing in the semifinals of the WTA Finals.

Last summer at Wimbledon, she became the first player to reach multiple Grand Slam titles in singles, doubles and mixed doubles in the 21st century.

Krejcikova, who also won the 2021 French Open singles title, lost in the quarterfinals in Australia in 2022 and 2024.

The Australian Open starts next Sunday in Melbourne (Saturday night in the U.S.). The men’s and women’s singles draws ceremony is Thursday.

The top women’s seed will be Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, who will bid to be the first woman to win three consecutive Australian Opens since Swiss Martina Hingis from 1997-99.