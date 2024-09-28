WADA appeals Jannik Sinner case, seeks suspension

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Illinois Fighting Illini college football
What college football games are on today: Week 5 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch
NCAA Football: Washington at Rutgers
Monangai runs for 132 yards and a TD, Rutgers holds off Washington 21-18
nbc_cfb_bigfilmreview_drewallar_240927.jpg
How to watch Illinois vs Penn State: Time, TV/live stream, key storylines for Week 5 college football

Top Clips

nbc_nas_truckkansas_240927.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Kansas
nbc_golf_livefrom_tlewoncrowdsv2_240927.jpg
How crowd changed Day 2 of Presidents Cup
nbc_golf_livefrom_furyknitv_240927.jpg
Furyk: Team USA has ‘no panic’ after Day 2 sweep

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Illinois Fighting Illini college football
What college football games are on today: Week 5 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch
NCAA Football: Washington at Rutgers
Monangai runs for 132 yards and a TD, Rutgers holds off Washington 21-18
nbc_cfb_bigfilmreview_drewallar_240927.jpg
How to watch Illinois vs Penn State: Time, TV/live stream, key storylines for Week 5 college football

Top Clips

nbc_nas_truckkansas_240927.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Kansas
nbc_golf_livefrom_tlewoncrowdsv2_240927.jpg
How crowd changed Day 2 of Presidents Cup
nbc_golf_livefrom_furyknitv_240927.jpg
Furyk: Team USA has ‘no panic’ after Day 2 sweep

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

WADA appeals Jannik Sinner case, seeks suspension

  
Published September 28, 2024 07:06 AM

The World Anti-Doping Agency seeks a one- to two-year ban of world No. 1 tennis player Jannik Sinner, but not the disqualification of any more of his results over a case of drug tests from March.

WADA appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport over a case of Sinner testing positive twice in March for the anabolic steroid Clostebol.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) previously investigated Sinner’s claim that the Clostebol unintentionally came from a physiotherapist who used an over-the-counter spray containing the substance to treat his own skin wound, then gave daily massages to Sinner without using gloves.

Drug tests on March 10 and March 18 returned what the ITIA called “low levels” of a metabolite of Clostebol.

After the investigation, an independent tribunal ruled that Sinner bore no fault or negligence.

Sinner’s result from the tournament where he first tested positive on March 10, Indian Wells, was disqualified, but he was not suspended. His second positive test came out of competition.

The case was announced Aug. 20, six days before the U.S. Open. Sinner went on to win the U.S. Open, his second Grand Slam title of 2024.

“It is WADA’s view that the finding of ‘no fault or negligence’ was not correct under the applicable rules,” according to a WADA press release. “WADA is seeking a period of ineligibility of between one and two years. WADA is not seeking a disqualification of any results, save that which has already been imposed by the tribunal of first instance.”