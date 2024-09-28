WADA appeals Jannik Sinner case, seeks suspension

The World Anti-Doping Agency seeks a one- to two-year ban of world No. 1 tennis player Jannik Sinner, but not the disqualification of any more of his results over a case of drug tests from March.

WADA appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport over a case of Sinner testing positive twice in March for the anabolic steroid Clostebol.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) previously investigated Sinner’s claim that the Clostebol unintentionally came from a physiotherapist who used an over-the-counter spray containing the substance to treat his own skin wound, then gave daily massages to Sinner without using gloves.

Drug tests on March 10 and March 18 returned what the ITIA called “low levels” of a metabolite of Clostebol.

After the investigation, an independent tribunal ruled that Sinner bore no fault or negligence.

Sinner’s result from the tournament where he first tested positive on March 10, Indian Wells, was disqualified, but he was not suspended. His second positive test came out of competition.

The case was announced Aug. 20, six days before the U.S. Open. Sinner went on to win the U.S. Open, his second Grand Slam title of 2024.

“It is WADA’s view that the finding of ‘no fault or negligence’ was not correct under the applicable rules,” according to a WADA press release. “WADA is seeking a period of ineligibility of between one and two years. WADA is not seeking a disqualification of any results, save that which has already been imposed by the tribunal of first instance.”