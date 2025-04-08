 Skip navigation
Top News

Ta’Niya Latson commits to South Carolina

  
Published April 8, 2025 04:58 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ta’Niya Latson, the leading scorer in Division I, has decided to transfer to South Carolina, where she will join a high school teammate and try to help the Gamecocks win another national championship.

The Florida State guard already had announced her intention to transfer for her final college season after scoring 25.2 points a game this season. Latson announced her destination with a social media post showing her in a South Carolina jersey with the words “COMMITTED” and her name along with an interstate sign for Columbia and the school logo.

“Feelin’ cocky!” Latson wrote with a heart emoji.

In another social media post, Latson called her three years at Florida State some of the most memorable of her life. She thanked Florida State fans, her teammates, and Brooke Wyckoff and the rest of the coaching staff for believing in her and pushing her to become the best version of herself.

“It gave me a platform to make a name for myself, and for that Florida State will always be a place I call home,” Latson wrote.

Gamecocks Guard Raven Johnson celebrated the pending reunion with her high school teammate on social media with several posts making clear she’s returning to South Carolina, which won national titles in 2017, 2022 and 2024, and not entering the upcoming WNBA draft. Johnson included photos of her with Latson in high school.

“LET’S RUN IT BACK TWIN!!!!” Johnson wrote before saying in another post, “Now, let me go get us a post player!!!

Latson is a big addition for South Carolina coming off a loss in the national championship game. Coach Dawn Staley also has Joyce Edwards and MiLaysia Fulwiley returning.

“I’m excited for what our team will look like next year,” Staley said after the loss to UConn. “I am, because I do think they’ll be talented enough to get here, especially with getting in the transfer portal and getting some experienced pieces that can help with this young group.”