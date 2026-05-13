UCLA rewards Cori Close with a 4-year contract extension after Bruins’ run to national title

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Anaheim Ducks at Vegas Golden Knights
Dorofeyev scores in OT to give Golden Knights 3-2 win over Ducks and 3-2 series lead
WNBA: New York Liberty at Portland Fire
Sarah Ashlee Barker makes putback before buzzer and the Fire beat the Liberty 98-96 for 1st win
WNBA: Atlanta Dream at Dallas Wings
Allisha Gray scores 26, Angel Reese gets another double-double, and the Dream beat the Wings 77-72

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_nylvpor_260512.jpg
Fire secure first win of season vs. Liberty
nbc_nba_harperpostgameintv_260512.jpg
Harper after Game 5: ‘Just being myself’
nbc_nba_postgamereacs_260512.jpg
Spurs defend home court in Game 5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Anaheim Ducks at Vegas Golden Knights
Dorofeyev scores in OT to give Golden Knights 3-2 win over Ducks and 3-2 series lead
WNBA: New York Liberty at Portland Fire
Sarah Ashlee Barker makes putback before buzzer and the Fire beat the Liberty 98-96 for 1st win
WNBA: Atlanta Dream at Dallas Wings
Allisha Gray scores 26, Angel Reese gets another double-double, and the Dream beat the Wings 77-72

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_nylvpor_260512.jpg
Fire secure first win of season vs. Liberty
nbc_nba_harperpostgameintv_260512.jpg
Harper after Game 5: ‘Just being myself’
nbc_nba_postgamereacs_260512.jpg
Spurs defend home court in Game 5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

UCLA rewards Cori Close with a 4-year contract extension after Bruins’ run to national title

  
Published May 13, 2026 12:43 AM

LOS ANGELES — UCLA women’s basketball coach Cori Close is getting rewarded after guiding the Bruins to a national title.

On Tuesday, the school announced a four-year contract extension that will keep Close in Westwood through the 2029-30 season.

“Winning a national championship is a tremendous achievement,” athletic director Martin Jarmond said in a statement, “but what truly stands out with Cori is the character, leadership and daily commitment she and her staff bring to developing student-athletes into the best versions of themselves.”

The Bruins routed South Carolina 79-51 last month to earn the program’s first NCAA championship. They had a program-best 31-game winning streak, the school’s first undefeated regular-season Big Ten championship and a second straight league tournament title. Last season, UCLA reached the Final Four for the first time in program history.

Close, 54, has a record of 358-144 in 15 seasons and is the only coach in program history to surpass 300 wins.

“I love being here in Westwood, and I am so excited for what the future holds,” she said in a statement.

The Bruins had a record six players chosen in the WNBA draft last month.