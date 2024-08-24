2024 U.S. Open Men’s Singles Draw

Novak Djokovic already made history at the Paris Olympics this summer. He can make some more at the U.S. Open.

Djokovic, fresh off completing a career Golden Slam with his first Olympic title, bids for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam singles title at the U.S. Open.

The 37-year-old Serb is the defending champion and seeded third behind Jannik Sinner of Italy and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain. Djokovic would not play Sinner or Alcaraz until the final.

With a fifth U.S. Open title, Djokovic can break his tie with Margaret Court for the most career Grand Slam singles titles and match Roger Federer, Pete Sampras and Jimmy Connors’ record for U.S. Open men’s singles titles in the professional era.

Djokovic hasn’t played a competitive match since defeating Alcaraz in the Olympic final on Aug. 4.

Sinner won the last significant U.S. Open lead-in tournament in Cincinnati. Then on Tuesday, it was announced that Sinner tested positive twice in March for small concentrations of the anabolic steroid Clostebol but was found by a tribunal to bear no fault or negligence.

Tennis anti-doping officials investigated Sinner’s claim that the Clostebol unintentionally came from a physiotherapist who used an over-the-counter spray containing the substance to treat his own skin wound, then gave daily massages to Sinner without using gloves.

Investigators and a separate tribunal both accepted Sinner’s explanation. He was not suspended.