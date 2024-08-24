 Skip navigation
2024 U.S. Open Women’s Singles Draw

  
Published August 24, 2024 08:36 AM

Coco Gauff bids to become the first woman to repeat as U.S. Open champion since Serena Williams a decade ago.

Gauff, seeded third, opens her title defense against 66th-ranked Frenchwoman Varvara Gracheva on Monday at Flushing Meadows in Queens, New York.

If seeds hold, Gauff would play No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the semifinals.

Last year, Gauff beat Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the final to become the youngest American to win a Grand Slam singles crown since the first of Williams’ 23 titles at the 1999 U.S. Open.

MORE: U.S. Open Men’s Draw

Gauff also ended the longest Grand Slam singles title drought in U.S. history (men and women) — since Sofia Kenin won the 2020 Australian Open.

This year, no American made a men’s or women’s singles final at the Australian Open, French Open or Wimbledon. In every previous year of the modern era, at least one American has made a Grand Slam singles final (and at least one American woman in all but one year).

The U.S. Open is the last chance to extend that streak.

While Gauff hasn’t reached the quarterfinals of her last four tournaments, countrywoman Jessica Pegula made the final of the two primary U.S. Open lead-up events in Toronto and Cincinnati earlier this month.

Meanwhile, top-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland eyes her sixth Grand Slam singles title. That would break her tie with the likes of Maria Sharapova and Martina Hingis and move her one shy of Venus Williams and Justine Henin, among others.

2024 U.S. Open Women’s Singles Draw

