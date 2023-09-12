Watch Now
Betting Chargers vs. Titans in Week 2
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the Chargers vs. Titans matchup in Week 2 and
Up Next
Betting Chargers vs. Titans in Week 2
Betting Chargers vs. Titans in Week 2
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the Chargers vs. Titans matchup in Week 2 and
Ravens’ WR Flowers climbing the OROY market
Ravens' WR Flowers climbing the OROY market
Ravens rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers had 48 percent of Baltimore's target share and Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a look at his chances of being crowned 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Cowboys stock rising after destroying the Giants
Cowboys stock rising after destroying the Giants
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick react to the Cowboys routing the Giants on Sunday Night Football, and how the market has adjusted their chances at winning the NFC East and Super Bowl.
How will Ravens injuries affect Bengals matchup?
How will Ravens injuries affect Bengals matchup?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick share their concerns about the Ravens injury and, maybe more importantly, Lamar Jackson's subpar performance.
Bills-Jets Monday Night Football betting preview
Bills-Jets Monday Night Football betting preview
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a look at the Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets and give their guidance on how bettors can approach the matchup.
Previewing NFL Week 2 standout bets
Previewing NFL Week 2 standout bets
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take an early look at NFL Week 2 and what markets will be interesting for bettors to track.
49ers have some red flags against the Steelers
49ers have some red flags against the Steelers
The San Francisco 49ers may be favored against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, but Jay Croucher has some red flags bettors should take into account before wagering on this game.
Can MIA learn from last year’s loss to LAC?
Can MIA learn from last year's loss to LAC?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a look at the matchup between the Dolphins and the Chargers and whether Miami will have a better game plan this week as opposed to last year where Los Angeles dominated the game.
Best to back Chiefs in Week 1 matchup vs. Lions
Best to back Chiefs in Week 1 matchup vs. Lions
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell explain why they both like the Chiefs' spread in their Week 1 matchup against the Detroit Lions.