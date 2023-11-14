Watch Now
Campbell's path to NFL Coach of the Year honors
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss why Dan Campbell is the rightful NFL Coach of the Year favorite right now and if Mike Tomlin is a value bet down the board on Bet the Edge.
Texans are a ‘difficult’ team to price in markets
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick share how they power rate the Texans relative to the market and why C.J. Stroud will get more credit in awards markets than DeMeco Ryans on Bet the Edge.
ARI-HOU line not accounting for Murray’s return
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick pick the opening Week 11 lines (per DraftKings Sportsbook) that stand out to them, including the Ravens being a surprisingly large favorite over the Bengals.
Ravens, Bengals take step back in Week 10
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick react to the Bengals and Ravens' losses in Week 10 as the teams prepare to meet on Thursday and look at the Coach of the Year landscape.
Backing Raiders as favorites against Jets on SNF
The Raiders (-1) have flipped as favorites against the Jets on Sunday Night Football, leading Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick to back Las Vegas in primetime and potential shifts in Maxx Crosby's DPOY price on Bet the Edge.
Steelers, Bengals lead best bets for Week 10
Jay Croucher eyes the PSteelers (-3) against the Packers as his best bet for Week 10, while Drew Dinsick is taking the Bengals (-6.5) over the Texans despite injury concerns to the WR room on Bet the Edge.
49ers-Jaguars has the potential to see ‘fireworks’
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick handicap the Week 10 matchup between the 49ers and Jaguars, discussing why San Francisco is 'clearly' the better team and the potential to see 'fireworks' on Bet the Edge.
Will Young, Panthers bounce back against Bears?
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick preview the Thursday night NFL matchup between the Panthers and Bears, and how bettors should approach "wildly underwhelming" Carolina on Bet the Edge.
Harrison Jr. and the Heisman race
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick take a look at the latest Heisman Trophy odds and whether Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. is still worth a bet on Bet the Edge.
Home field may not matter in Michigan-Penn State
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick take a look at the Big Ten headline matchup between the Michigan Wolverines and Penn State Nittany Lions, where home field may not stop Michigan from covering on Bet the Edge.