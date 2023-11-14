 Skip navigation
Top News

University of Pittsburgh v University of Notre Dame
Notre Dame injury report adds RG Rocco Spindler out for the season, C Zeke Correll in concussion protocols
Jett Lawrence
SMX Things to Watch in 2024: Why Jett Lawrence will continue to dominate
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NBA: New York Knicks at Boston Celtics
Basketball Pickups: Josh Hart worth streaming as a spot starter

Top Clips

nbc_bte_texansdivision_231113.jpg
Texans are a ‘difficult’ team to price in markets
Camilo_Villegas_Golf_copy.jpg
Villegas ‘zeroed in’ to earn heartfelt victory
nbc_golf_ShowcaseCedarCrestRd1_231113.jpg
Highlights: Showcase at Cedar Crest, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

University of Pittsburgh v University of Notre Dame
Notre Dame injury report adds RG Rocco Spindler out for the season, C Zeke Correll in concussion protocols
Jett Lawrence
SMX Things to Watch in 2024: Why Jett Lawrence will continue to dominate
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NBA: New York Knicks at Boston Celtics
Basketball Pickups: Josh Hart worth streaming as a spot starter

Top Clips

nbc_bte_texansdivision_231113.jpg
Texans are a ‘difficult’ team to price in markets
Camilo_Villegas_Golf_copy.jpg
Villegas ‘zeroed in’ to earn heartfelt victory
nbc_golf_ShowcaseCedarCrestRd1_231113.jpg
Highlights: Showcase at Cedar Crest, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Campbell's path to NFL Coach of the Year honors

November 14, 2023 06:00 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss why Dan Campbell is the rightful NFL Coach of the Year favorite right now and if Mike Tomlin is a value bet down the board on Bet the Edge.
nbc_bte_texansdivision_231113.jpg
3:39
Texans are a ‘difficult’ team to price in markets
nbc_bte_coachofyear_231113.jpg
5:34
Campbell’s path to NFL Coach of the Year honors
nbc_edge_bteweek11openers_231112.jpg
4:41
ARI-HOU line not accounting for Murray’s return
nbc_edge_bteafcnorthcoy_231112.jpg
6:24
Ravens, Bengals take step back in Week 10
Maxx_Crosby.jpg
5:23
Backing Raiders as favorites against Jets on SNF
Joe_brr.jpg
7:44
Steelers, Bengals lead best bets for Week 10
mccaffrey.jpg
6:12
49ers-Jaguars has the potential to see ‘fireworks’
nbc_bte_panthersbearstnf_231108.jpg
6:22
Will Young, Panthers bounce back against Bears?
nbc_bte_heismanchat_231108.jpg
6:14
Harrison Jr. and the Heisman race
nbc_bte_michiganvpsu_231108.jpg
3:43
Home field may not matter in Michigan-Penn State
