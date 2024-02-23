 Skip navigation
NASCAR's Friday schedule at Atlanta
NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Atlanta
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Tim Anderson lands in Miami
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Tim Anderson lands in Miami
NASCAR Daytona 500 - Media Day
Friday 5: Ryan Blaney’s presence grows larger in NASCAR; A unique idea for the Clash

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btewesttop4_240222.jpg
Betting market for Western Conference contenders
nbc_roto_btemip_240222.jpg
Evaluating NBA Most Improved Player market
HLs: Clark drops 24 points in loss to Indiana
HLs: Clark drops 24 points in loss to Indiana

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
AUTO: JUL 08 NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250
NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Atlanta
Chicago White Sox v Washington Nationals
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Tim Anderson lands in Miami
NASCAR Daytona 500 - Media Day
Friday 5: Ryan Blaney’s presence grows larger in NASCAR; A unique idea for the Clash

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btewesttop4_240222.jpg
Betting market for Western Conference contenders
nbc_roto_btemip_240222.jpg
Evaluating NBA Most Improved Player market
nbc_wcbb_caitlynclarkmix_240222__473189.jpg
HLs: Clark drops 24 points in loss to Indiana

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Can anyone take down the Celtics in the East?

February 23, 2024 06:00 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a look at the odds for the top contenders in the Eastern Conference, including the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks.
nbc_roto_btewesttop4_240222.jpg
5:32
Betting market for Western Conference contenders
nbc_roto_btemip_240222.jpg
6:18
Evaluating NBA Most Improved Player market
nbc_roto_bteecchamp_240222.jpg
5:31
Can anyone take down the Celtics in the East?
nbc_roto_bteblindresume_240221.jpg
9:42
Blind picking national title contender resumes
nbc_roto_bteplcontenders_240220.jpg
6:29
Handicapping Premier League title contenders
nbc_roto_btehaaland_240220.jpg
4:04
Assessing Haaland as the 2024 UCL top goal scorer
nbc_bte_midseasonvote_240219.jpg
4:47
How midseason polling ‘infects’ betting markets
nbc_bte_okcsuns_240219.jpg
5:11
How would Suns, Thunder match up in the playoffs?
nbc_bte_wilson_240219.jpg
5:37
No obvious bets for Wilson’s 2024 team
nbc_bte_bettinglongshots_240218__487822.jpg
5:45
Betting lessons learned from 2023-24 NFL season
