Watch Now
Can anyone compete with Boston in the playoffs?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze the betting market for the Eastern Conference winner, debating whether anybody can compete with the Boston Celtics in the playoffs.
Up Next
White’s intriguing case for NBA MIP
White's intriguing case for NBA MIP
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze the NBA's Most Improved Player market, notably Tyrese Maxey's chances as the betting favorite and Coby White's outlook as legitimate contender to win the award.
Can anyone compete with Boston in the playoffs?
Can anyone compete with Boston in the playoffs?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze the betting market for the Eastern Conference winner, debating whether anybody can compete with the Boston Celtics in the playoffs.
Can Reid make late 6MOY push after Monk’s injury?
Can Reid make late 6MOY push after Monk's injury?
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher assess the new NBA Sixth Man of the Year betting market in the wake of Malik Monk's injury, wondering whether Naz Reid or Norman Powell can make a late charge to snag the award.
Denver has a ‘clear advantage’ due to scheduling
Denver has a 'clear advantage' due to scheduling
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick overview who could be the top seed in the Western Conference, what seed situations would be the best for betting, Jamal Murray's injury status and more.
Betting Premier League race after Arsenal-Man City
Betting Premier League race after Arsenal-Man City
Jay and Drew discuss how to bet a muddy Premier League champion race after Arsenal and Manchester City's draw over the weekend.
Betting the Final Four: Alabama cover vs. UConn?
Betting the Final Four: Alabama cover vs. UConn?
Drew Dinsick gives his initial reads on the Final Four betting markets, including whether to take points instead of the spread in NC State vs. Purdue and whether to take Alabama covering a huge spread vs. UConn.
Who’s trying to win at the end of the NBA season?
Who's trying to win at the end of the NBA season?
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher sift through who's trying to win at the end of the NBA season and how the different levels of motivation will impact the divisional races coming down to the wire.
Why isn’t Curry the CPOY favorite?
Why isn't Curry the CPOY favorite?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the NBA Clutch Player of the Year market, questioning how DeMar DeRozan has better odds to win the award than Stephen Curry.
Consider fading NL squads in World Series markets
Consider fading NL squads in World Series markets
Bet the Edge examines current odds for 2024 World Series winners and highlight why it could be worth fading National League teams in favor of intriguing squads in the American League.