Mavericks' Game 2 hopes depend on Doncic's health
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick share why the Thunder could be too much for Luka Doncic and the Mavericks to handle in Game 2 of their second-round series.
Celtics sweep over Cavaliers feels ‘very likely’
Bet the Edge highlights how to wager on Celtics-Cavs after Game 1, explaining why Boston could sweep a Cleveland team that looks tired after its seven-game series with Orlando.
Mavericks’ Game 2 hopes depend on Doncic’s health
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick share why the Thunder could be too much for Luka Doncic and the Mavericks to handle in Game 2 of their second-round series.
Consider Gallen, Burnes in NL, AL Cy Young markets
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick examine Cy Young odds for Zac Gallen, Tyler Glasnow, Corbin Burnes and others as they search for value among current prices.
Can DEN rally from 2-0 deficit vs. MIN?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze the series between the Nuggets and Timberwolves, questioning whether Denver can comeback from their 2-0 deficit against Minnesota.
Is Knicks-Pacers destined for a gentleman’s sweep?
Both Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick see holes in the Knicks' roster, but are the Pacers the team that can capitalize?
Bayern moneyline a worthwhile risk v. Real Madrid
Real Madrid may be the better team, and they're favored for a reason -- but Jay Croucher explains why FC Bayern Munich moneyline is his bet of choice in the UEFA Champions League matchup.
Absences make for wide open Wells Fargo bet market
Absences by Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Åberg open up the Wells Fargo Championship betting market for players like Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Akshay Bhatia and more, as Brad Thomas and Denny Carter break down.
Djokovic the easy bet for French Open
Drew Dinsick isn't overthinking the French Open betting market: It's Novak Djokovic, with +250 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Building a network is key in sports betting
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick give some tips for the best sports betting practices, including building a network and being able to articulate your point once you think you've found an edge.