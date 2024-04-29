 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 NBA Playoffs - New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Playoff Best Bets for April 30: Knicks vs 76ers and Cavaliers vs Magic
Syndication: The Register Guard
2024 NFL Draft Steals: Quinyon Mitchell, Troy Franklin look like values
Carlos Correa
Twins bring Carlos Correa back from IL after 16-game absence with strained rib cage muscle

Top Clips

Miles_Russell.jpg
Russell has more to show after ‘unreal’ few weeks
nbc_golf_roundtablediscussion_240429.jpg
Roundtable: Is Scheffler, Korda’s play being lost?
nbc_yahoo_mattmervis_240429.jpg
Is Mervis worth another look after Cubs callup?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 NBA Playoffs - New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Playoff Best Bets for April 30: Knicks vs 76ers and Cavaliers vs Magic
Syndication: The Register Guard
2024 NFL Draft Steals: Quinyon Mitchell, Troy Franklin look like values
Carlos Correa
Twins bring Carlos Correa back from IL after 16-game absence with strained rib cage muscle

Top Clips

Miles_Russell.jpg
Russell has more to show after ‘unreal’ few weeks
nbc_golf_roundtablediscussion_240429.jpg
Roundtable: Is Scheffler, Korda’s play being lost?
nbc_yahoo_mattmervis_240429.jpg
Is Mervis worth another look after Cubs callup?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Analyzing the Kentucky Derby best bets

April 29, 2024 06:00 PM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the racing styles of the two horses that are favorites to win the Kentucky Derby, Fierceness and Sierra Leone, as well as others to keep an eye on.
Up Next
nbc_bte_kentuckyderby_V2_240429.jpg
6:39
Analyzing the Kentucky Derby best bets
Now Playing
nbc_bte_clippersmavsreax_240428.jpg
6:58
Clippers, Mavericks series now ‘a coin flip’
Now Playing
NFL: APR 25 2024 Draft
6:44
Handicapping ROY awards following 2024 NFL Draft
Now Playing
nbc_bte_connormcdavid_240425.jpg
4:44
Oilers’ McDavid leading Conn Smythe Trophy race
Now Playing
nbc_bte_heatceltics_240425.jpg
8:40
Are the Celtics in trouble against the Heat?
Now Playing
nbc_bte_mavericksclippers_240425.jpg
8:15
How to bet Mavericks vs. Clippers with series tied
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btethirdpick_240424.jpg
7:18
Breaking down odds for No. 3 overall draft pick
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btewrdraft_240424.jpg
4:20
How many WRs will go in first round of NFL draft?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteeastplayoffs_240424.jpg
4:08
Will 76ers go ‘all out’ in Game 3 on home court?
Now Playing
nbc_bte_jjmccarthy_240423.jpg
6:17
McCarthy the ‘quintessential piece’ of NFL draft
Now Playing