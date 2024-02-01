Watch Now
McCaffrey, Jennings, Juszczyk for SB touchdown bet
Drew Dinsick gives his favorite bets for Super Bowl LVIII anytime touchdown, led by Christian McCaffrey -- despite his -210 odds, per DraftKings Sportsbook -- but also featuring Jauan Jennings and Kyle Juszczyk.
Buying stock in Magic to win Southeast Division
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick analyze the NBA Southeast Division race, and why it could be time to buy stock in the Orlando Magic winning the division over the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks.
Drew Dinsick gives his favorite bets for Super Bowl LVIII anytime touchdown, led by Christian McCaffrey -- despite his -210 odds, per DraftKings Sportsbook -- but also featuring Jauan Jennings and Kyle Juszczyk.
Analyzing NBA Defensive Player of the Year market
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze the NBA Defensive Player of the Year market, debating whether anybody has a chance to surpass Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert for the award.
NBA MVP market hinges on Embiid’s health
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick breakdown the NBA MVP race and Joel Embiid's ability to finish the season healthy will determine the winner.
Quarterbacks favored in Super Bowl MVP market
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a look at the Super Bowl MVP market and talk about the likelihood of a non-quarterback taking the award away from Brock Purdy or Patrick Mahomes.
Chiefs offense ‘isn’t fixed’ after AFC title win
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick react to the Chiefs' AFC Championship game victory over the Ravens, highlighting why Kansas City's offense still isn't right, Lamar Jackson & Co's biggest mistakes and more.
Early Super Bowl betting thoughts for 49ers-Chiefs
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick look ahead to this year's 49ers vs. Chiefs Super Bowl matchup and explore key storylines with big implications for betting markets.
Reynolds prop headlines NFC Championship best bets
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick run through their best bets for NFL Championship Sunday, including Josh Reynolds' over on receiving yards and the San Francisco 49ers -7 vs. the Detroit Lions.
Zheng a live underdog in AO final vs. Sabalenka?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze if Qiwen Zheng is a live underdog in the Australian Open Women's Final and why her ability to trouble Aryna Sabalenka is "no fluke."
Maxey the frontrunner for NBA Most Improved Player
Though Tyrese Maxey is viewed as a vulnerable favorite for NBA Most Improved Player, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick are still in on him in the award's betting market -- with Rockets center Alperen Şengün a distant second.