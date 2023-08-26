 Skip navigation
Notre Dame v Navy - Aer Lingus College Football Classic
Notre Dame and Sam Hartman enjoy an Irish Blessing in 42-3 rout of Navy in Dublin
Day 4 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023
Faith Kipyegon completes historic double at world track and field championships
oly_atw100_worlds_final_230821_1920x1080_2257000515544.jpg
2023 World Track and Field Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_pl_plupdatev4_230826_1920x1080__792663.jpg
PL Update: West Ham derail Brighton
Coke_Zero_400.jpg
Who will prevail in battle on the playoff bubble?
oly_atw4x100_worlds_final_230826_1920x1080.jpg
Richardson delivers impressive 4x100m victory

Watch Now

Canada goes 1-2, LePage wins decathlon at Worlds

August 26, 2023 03:49 PM
Pierce LePage holds off teammate and Tokyo Olympic champion Damian Warner, as Canada continues a stellar Worlds by finishing 1-2 in the decathlon.