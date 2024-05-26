 Skip navigation
Visit Knoxville Open - Final Round
KFT winner Harry Higgs pays tribute to Grayson Murray: ‘Say something nice’ to others
GOiE-hdWoAAMt2L.jpeg
Less than full strength for much of season, Florida State showing true potential at NCAAs
Charles Schwab Challenge - Round One
Rex & Lav podcast: The complicated life and tragic death of Grayson Murray

nbc_indy_dixon_240526.jpg
Dixon’s third-place in Indy 500 ‘feels like a win’
nbc_indy_penske_240526.jpg
Penske’s 20th Indy 500 win ‘a dream come true’
nbc_indy_oward_240526.jpg
O’Ward emotional after coming up short in Indy 500

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Visit Knoxville Open - Final Round
KFT winner Harry Higgs pays tribute to Grayson Murray: ‘Say something nice’ to others
GOiE-hdWoAAMt2L.jpeg
Less than full strength for much of season, Florida State showing true potential at NCAAs
Charles Schwab Challenge - Round One
Rex & Lav podcast: The complicated life and tragic death of Grayson Murray

nbc_indy_dixon_240526.jpg
Dixon’s third-place in Indy 500 ‘feels like a win’
nbc_indy_penske_240526.jpg
Penske’s 20th Indy 500 win ‘a dream come true’
nbc_indy_oward_240526.jpg
O’Ward emotional after coming up short in Indy 500

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Higgs pays tribute to Murray in Knoxville

May 26, 2024 07:07 PM
Harry Higgs honors Grayson Murray in a heartfelt speech after winning the Visit Knoxville Open, challenging the audience to say something nice to others and "brighten up somebody's day."
nbc_golf_gc_davisrileyintv_240526.jpg
1:24
Riley able to ‘stay patient’ in win at Colonial
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerintv_240526.jpg
3:15
Scheffler ‘proud’ of fight at Colonial
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_graysonmurrayfamily_240526.jpg
2:36
Murray’s family puts out statement on his death
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_webbsimpsonintv_240525.jpg
4:02
Simpson reflects on impact Murray had on his life
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_toddlewisreportandreaxs_240525.jpg
8:03
Remembering the life and legacy of Grayson Murray
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_monohanintvonmurray_240525.jpg
7:47
Monahan addresses death of PGA Tour player Murray
Now Playing
nbc_golf_graysonmurraypassing_240525.jpg
4:25
Two-time PGA Tour winner Murray dies at age 30
Now Playing
nbc_golf_schefflerreax_240524.jpg
3:08
Scheffler is making difficult shots ‘look benign’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_schefflerhls_240523.jpg
4:26
Highlights: Scheffler struggles in Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_finauputting_240523.jpg
2:29
Wagner explains Finau’s putting tweaks
Now Playing