 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GettyImages-2157881589.jpg
A star is reborn: How Bryson DeChambeau became the People’s Champ and, again, a major winner
2024 USATF NYC Grand Prix
When and how do athletes qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics? Key dates for U.S. Olympic Team Trials
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks
Minnesota Timberwolves fantasy basketball season recap

Top Clips

nbc_dog_idcwest_agility_240615.jpg
IDC Agility Western Regional
nbc_dog_idcwest_flyingdiscfetchit_240615.jpg
IDC Weave, Flying Disc, Fetch It Western Regional
nbc_dog_idcwest_surfingdogs_240615.jpg
IDC Dog Surfing Western Regional

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GettyImages-2157881589.jpg
A star is reborn: How Bryson DeChambeau became the People’s Champ and, again, a major winner
2024 USATF NYC Grand Prix
When and how do athletes qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics? Key dates for U.S. Olympic Team Trials
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks
Minnesota Timberwolves fantasy basketball season recap

Top Clips

nbc_dog_idcwest_agility_240615.jpg
IDC Agility Western Regional
nbc_dog_idcwest_flyingdiscfetchit_240615.jpg
IDC Weave, Flying Disc, Fetch It Western Regional
nbc_dog_idcwest_surfingdogs_240615.jpg
IDC Dog Surfing Western Regional

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Travelers Championship field: Rory McIlroy on initial list for signature event

  
Published June 17, 2024 09:15 AM
Chamblee, McGinley debate cause of Rory's drought
June 16, 2024 08:51 PM
Brandel Chamblee thinks Rory McIlroy has failed to win a major since 2014 because his swing isn't as good as it used to be. Paul McGinley thinks the drought is due to something more mental. They debate on Live From.

The PGA Tour released its initial field for this week’s Travelers Championship, and Rory McIlroy is listed.

This is the eighth and final signature event of the season. It also bookends a trio of big events in the last three weeks: Memorial (signature), U.S. Open (major), Travelers (signature).

McIlroy is coming off a devastating defeat at Pinehurst No. 2, where he bogeyed three of his final four holes to lose by one shot to Bryson DeChambeau. McIlroy remained winless in majors since the 2014 PGA Championship and left the course immediately, without speaking to media, after DeChambeau made it official.

Here’s a look at the field list as released by the Tour Monday morning for the event at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.