Travelers Championship field: Rory McIlroy on initial list for signature event
The PGA Tour released its initial field for this week’s Travelers Championship, and Rory McIlroy is listed.
This is the eighth and final signature event of the season. It also bookends a trio of big events in the last three weeks: Memorial (signature), U.S. Open (major), Travelers (signature).
McIlroy is coming off a devastating defeat at Pinehurst No. 2, where he bogeyed three of his final four holes to lose by one shot to Bryson DeChambeau. McIlroy remained winless in majors since the 2014 PGA Championship and left the course immediately, without speaking to media, after DeChambeau made it official.
Here’s a look at the field list as released by the Tour Monday morning for the event at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.
Aon Next 10— PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) June 17, 2024
Ludvig Åberg
Matthieu Pavon
Shane Lowry
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Stephan Jaeger
Thomas Detry
Akshay Bhatia
Justin Thomas
Taylor Pendrith
Will Zalatoris
Aon Swing 5
Robert MacIntyre
Davis Riley
Ben Griffin
Chris Gotterup
Victor Perez