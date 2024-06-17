 Skip navigation
2024 NBA Finals - Game Four
NBA Finals Game 5 Best Bets and Player Props: Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks
MLB: Spring Training-Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees
Gerrit Cole to make season debut for Yankees on Wednesday against Orioles
NCAA Football: Texas A&M at Louisiana State
Les Miles sues LSU, NCAA and College Football Hall of Fame over 37 vacated victories

After 'probably the toughest' day of his career, Rory McIlroy withdraws from Travelers Championship

Published June 17, 2024 07:06 PM

  
Published June 17, 2024 07:06 PM
Jaime Diaz joins the Golf Today set to share his thoughts on Rory McIlroy's "tragedy" in the final round of the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst.

Last we saw Rory McIlroy, he was making a hasty exit out of the parking lot after failing to win at Pinehurst No. 2.

We’ll next see him in Scotland.

McIlroy withdrew from this week’s Travelers Championship on Monday, announcing via X, formerly Twitter, that he was “going to take a few weeks away from the game to process everything and build myself back up for my defense at the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open at Royal Troon.”

McIlroy led the U.S. Open by two shots on the back nine Sunday before making bogey on three of his final four holes to fall one shot shy of Bryson DeChambeau. McIlroy’s closing stretch included two missed par putts inside of 4 feet.

“Yesterday was a tough day, probably the toughest I’ve had in my nearly 17 years as a professional golfer,” wrote McIlroy, who did not speak with media after his final round.

“As I reflect on my week, I’ll rue a few things over the course of the tournament, mostly the 2 missed putts on 16 and 18 on the final day.”

McIlroy also congratulated DeChambeau and said, “He is a worthy champion and exactly what professional golf needs right now.”

The Travelers Championship is a $20 million PGA Tour signature event and, along with fellow signature event the Memorial Tournament, sandwiched the U.S. Open. Players are not required to compete in signature events and McIlroy was not replaced in the field.

McIlroy won the Scottish Open last year at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. The event — and McIlroy — will return there, July 11-14.

Here is McIlroy’s Monday statement in full: