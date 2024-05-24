Watch Now
Scheffler is making difficult shots 'look benign'
Golf Central discusses Scottie Scheffler's performance in Round 2 of the Charles Schwab Challenge and how he continues to make some of the most difficult shots look easy during high-pressure situations.
Highlights: Scheffler struggles in Round 1
Take a closer look at Scottie Scheffler's Round 1 performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.
Wagner explains Finau’s putting tweaks
Johnson Wagner demonstrates the changes that Tony Finau has made to his putting grip and technique, which has led to improvements on the green for the six-time PGA Tour winner.
Scheffler’s 2-over Schwab Round 1 ‘just a bad day’
Johnson Wagner says Scottie Scheffler's 2-over Round 1 of the Charles Schwab Challenge isn't worth reading into too much, and it was "just a bad day" for the world No. 1 -- who figures to get right back in the mix.
Inside how Stanford won its third national title
The Golf Central crew breaks down Stanford's match play victory vs. UCLA in the NCAA Championship, including the crucial role Rachel Heck played in the win.
Stanford’s Walker, Heck reflect on NCAA Champ. win
The Stanford women's golf team is awarded the trophy for winning the NCAA Championship, where coach Anne Walker emphasizes the team's depth and mental fortitude, and Rachel Heck expresses gratitude.
Can underdog UCLA top dominant Stanford?
Steve Burkowski joins Golf Central to break down the NCAA Women's Match Play Semifinals, and what to expect from Stanford and UCLA in the championship match.
Inside UCLA’s match play win vs. Oregon
The Golf Central crew reacts to UCLA's stellar play vs. Oregon in the NCAA Women's Match Play Semifinals that will allow the Bruins to compete against Stanford in the championship match.
Stanford’s Walker credits ‘leadership’ to success
Stanford women's coach Anne Walker reflects on what stood out in her in the team's match play Semifinals win vs. USC that allows them to advance to the championship.
Players react to qualifying for 2024 U.S. Open
Hear from Michael McGowan, Francesco Molinari and others who have qualified for the 2024 U.S. Open, describing what it means to them to be able to play at Pinehurst.