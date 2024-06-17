 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers star Mookie Betts suffers broken left hand when hit by a pitch
U.S. Open - Final Round
A loss unlike any other: Rory McIlroy endures new level of major heartbreak
Screenshot 2024-06-16 at 10.13.14 PM.png
Johnson Wagner pulls off Bryson shot in front of DeChambeau on live TV

Top Clips

nbc_nas_elliottintv_240616.jpg
Elliott: Iowa a ‘better race’ than anticipated
nbc_nas_byronintv_240616.jpg
Byron talks challenges of Cup’s first trip to Iowa
nbc_nas_blaneyintv_240616.jpg
Blaney wins inaugural Cup Series race at Iowa

Watch Now

Top shots at No. 15, 2024 U.S. Open Round 4

June 16, 2024 09:37 PM
Check out the best shots from Pinehurst No. 2's par-3 15th hole from Round 4 of the 2024 U.S. Open.
nbc_golf_jeeptopshotsround4_240616.jpg
1:44
Top shots at No. 15, 2024 U.S. Open Round 4
nbc_golf_wagner_240616.jpg
5:16
DeChambeau crashes set, Wagner sticks bunker shot
nbc_golf_brysononset_240616.jpg
13:07
DeChambeau breaks down ‘whirlwind’ Round 4 at USO
nbc_golf_rorydebate_240616.jpg
8:55
Chamblee, McGinley debate cause of Rory’s drought
nbc_golf_coronapremierround4_240615.jpg
2:07
Best shots from Round 4 of the U.S. Open
nbc_golf_bestofbrysonv3_240616.jpg
8:46
Highlights: DeChambeau’s best throughout U.S. Open
nbc_golf_rorymiss_240616.jpg
0:53
Short miss costs Rory U.S. Open, coveted 5th major
nbc_golf_brandelanalysis_240616__230002.jpg
3:09
Chamblee: DeChambeau ‘kissed by fate’ in U.S. Open
nbc_golf_ceremonyv2_240616.jpg
6:03
Thankful DeChambeau receives U.S. Open Trophy
nbc_gold_lewisintv_240616.jpg
3:24
DeChambeau thought of father, Stewart during USO
