FedEx St. Jude Championship best shots, Round 1
Relive the best shots from the opening round of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
McIlroy: Tiger taking burden off other players
Rory McIlroy compares his status entering the FedExCup Playoffs to where he was at this point last season and talks about trying to improve his putting as well as the state of the PGA Tour.
Scheffler testing out new putter in Memphis
Scottie Scheffler reflects on last year's FedExCup Playoff finish, talks his new putter and offers his thoughts on the PGA Tour's immediate future.
Coody secures PGA Tour card for 2024
Pierceson Coody talks about his next goals after earning his PGA Tour card and the dynamics of competing with his brother, Parker.
Moldovan makes headway on PGA Tour University
Ohio State golfer Maxwell Moldovan joins Golf Today to highlight his incredible U.S. Open run plus what the PGA Tour University has in store for him.
Griffin looks to attack from final playoff spot
Ben Griffin reflects on the whirlwind of the last week as he squeaked into the final spot in the FedExCup Playoffs and his strategy moving forward.
Uncertainty surrounds PGA Tour-LIV Golf framework
Kira K. Dixon and Rex Hoggard have the latest on the PGA Tour-LIV Golf framework following a players meeting with Jay Monahan in Memphis.
Are ‘fundamentals’ being lost in rollback rule?
PGA of America president John Lindert and CEO Seth Waugh join Golf Today to discuss the World Alliance of PGA's memo regarding the proposed golf ball rollback rule.
Walton Heath Golf Club has ‘always’ included women
Golf Channel's Tom Abbott gives insight into the biggest storylines of the AIG Women's Open, which is set to tee off on Thursday at the historic Walton Heath Golf Club.
Sutton talks facing expectations early in career
The great Hal Sutton joins Golf Today to look back on his storied career and share insight into the struggles that accompanied his early success.
Alex Fitzpatrick’s ‘hard work paying off’
Alex Fitzpatrick, who earned his first professional win last week on the Challenge Tour, shares with the Golf Today crew how his hard work is bringing him closer to his ultimate goal of being on the PGA Tour.
Glover’s mindset helping reignite putting game
Lucas Glover recaps how special it was to win the Wyndham Championship with his children watching, the steps he's taken to improve his putting, and what it will take to keep his spot in the top 50.