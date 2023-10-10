 Skip navigation
MLB: NLDS-Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves
Braves rally for 5-4 win over Phillies on d’Arnaud, Riley homers and game-ending double play
NHL: Preseason-Pittsburgh Penguins at Buffalo Sabres
Buffalo Sabres lock up defenseman Rasmus Dahlin to 8-year, $88 million contract extension
Tennis: US Open
Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek won’t play in the Billie Jean King Cup after the WTA Finals

nbc_golf_bethann_231009.jpg
How will Lexi handle the pressure in Vegas?
nbc_golf_KFT_231009.jpg
Dumont De Chassart headlines KFT graduates
nbc_golf_tiger_231009.jpg
Could Tiger be the next U.S. Ryder Cup captain?

List makes move, wins Sanderson Farms Championship

October 9, 2023 10:07 PM
Luke List made a huge move to win the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship, making him the Weekend Mover, presented by Penske.
nbc_golf_penske_231009_1920x1080_2271103555989.jpg
1:22
List makes move, wins Sanderson Farms Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bethann_231009.jpg
11:54
How will Lexi handle the pressure in Vegas?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_KFT_231009.jpg
7:32
Dumont De Chassart headlines KFT graduates
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tiger_231009.jpg
6:25
Could Tiger be the next U.S. Ryder Cup captain?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_alfred_dunhill_231009.jpg
6:48
Fitzpatrick wins Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_knappint_231004.jpg
7:25
Knapp discusses perseverance and pro journey
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_rileyint_231004.jpg
7:02
Riley eyeing a spot in the 2024 Signature events
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_foxint_231004.jpg
9:30
Fox reminisces Dunhill Links Championship moments
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_abergatsanderson_231004.jpg
6:35
Aberg honoring his commitment to Sanderson Farms
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_thompsonatshriners_231004.jpg
7:17
Thompson receives invite to compete on PGA Tour
Now Playing