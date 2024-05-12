Watch Now
Moving Day: McIlroy playing with confidence
Brandel Chamblee and George Savaricas break down Rory McIlroy's impressive day three performance at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, explaining how he's carrying the ball "with ease."
Moving Day: McIlroy playing with confidence
Brandel Chamblee and George Savaricas break down Rory McIlroy's impressive day three performance at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, explaining how he's carrying the ball "with ease."
McIlroy feels ‘really good’ at Wells Fargo Champ.
Rory McIlroy speaks with Todd Lewis about his round three showing at the Wells Fargo Championship before Brandel Chamblee breaks down the 25-time PGA Tour winner's performance.
Schauffele examines the challenges of Quail Hollow
Xander Schauffele discusses his round three performance at the Wells Fargo Championship, explaining how Quail Hollow has challenged him heading into the final day of play.
Highlights: 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, Round 3
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from the third day of action at the Wells Fargo Championship from Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
McIlroy ‘missed opportunities’ at Quail Hollow
Golf Central dives into Rory McIlroy's performance during Round 2 of the Wells Fargo Championship where he's missed some opportunities despite being tied for second place.
Highlights: 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, Round 2
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from the second day of action at the Wells Fargo Championship from Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Breaking down ruling with Schauffele on No. 8
Johnson Wagner is joined by PGA Tour Senior Tournament Referee David Donnelly to discuss the ruling with Xander Schauffele on No. 8 during round 1 of the Wells Fargo Championship.
HLs: PGA Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 2
Watch highlights from the second round of the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic hosted at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
McIlroy joins PGA Tour transaction subcommittee
Rory McIlroy explains why he joined the PGA Tour transaction subcommittee and what he can provide after moving on from the policy board.
Highlights: McIlroy starts strong at Quail Hollow
Rory McIlroy showcased his full repertoire in Round 1 of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Highlights: 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, Round 1
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from the first day of action at the Wells Fargo Championship from Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.