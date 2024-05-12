The 30 teams, six individuals competing in NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship

Here is a list of the 30 teams and six individuals that will compete in the 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship, which begins Thursday and runs through Wednesday at Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, California.

Teams are listed according to the National Collegiate Golf Ranking:

TEAMS

1. Stanford

2. Wake Forest

3. South Carolina

4. LSU

5. UCLA

6. Auburn

7. USC

8. Texas

9. Duke

10. Arkansas

11. Northwestern

12. Oregon

13. Texas A&M

14. Ole Miss

15. Arizona State

16. Clemson

19. Florida State

20. Vanderbilt

21. Pepperdine

22. Virginia

23. Mississippi State

25. SMU

26. San Jose State

27. North Carolina

30. Michigan State

31. Purdue

34. Baylor

39. Oklahoma State

43. Oregon State

44. Tulsa

INDIVIDUALS

Lauren Beaudreau, Notre Dame

Carla Bernat, Kansas State

Bailey Davis, Tennessee

Veronika Kedronova, Kent State

Jasmine Leovao, Long Beach State

Isabella McCauley, Minnesota