The 30 teams, six individuals competing in NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship

Here is a list of the 30 teams and six individuals that will compete in the 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship, which begins Thursday and runs through Wednesday at Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, California.
Teams are listed according to the National Collegiate Golf Ranking:
TEAMS
1. Stanford
2. Wake Forest
3. South Carolina
4. LSU
5. UCLA
6. Auburn
7. USC
8. Texas
9. Duke
10. Arkansas
11. Northwestern
12. Oregon
13. Texas A&M
14. Ole Miss
15. Arizona State
16. Clemson
19. Florida State
20. Vanderbilt
21. Pepperdine
22. Virginia
23. Mississippi State
25. SMU
26. San Jose State
27. North Carolina
30. Michigan State
31. Purdue
34. Baylor
39. Oklahoma State
43. Oregon State
44. Tulsa
INDIVIDUALS
Lauren Beaudreau, Notre Dame
Carla Bernat, Kansas State
Bailey Davis, Tennessee
Veronika Kedronova, Kent State
Jasmine Leovao, Long Beach State
Isabella McCauley, Minnesota