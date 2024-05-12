 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 - Qualifying
Darlington race gives Chris Buescher a chance to put Kansas finish behind him
Myrtle Beach Classic - Round Three
Blades Brown, 16, goes low; Chris Gotterup leads big in Myrtle Beach
nbc_moto_palouitnv_240511.jpg
IndyCar Indy GP points, results: Series has new championship leader heading into the Indy 500

Top Clips

nbc_golf_penske_240511.jpg
Moving Day: McIlroy playing with confidence
nbc_gc_roryintvandreax_240511.jpg
McIlroy feels ‘really good’ at Wells Fargo Champ.
michelin.jpg
Highlights: Michelin Pilot Challenge, Laguna Seca

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 - Qualifying
Darlington race gives Chris Buescher a chance to put Kansas finish behind him
Myrtle Beach Classic - Round Three
Blades Brown, 16, goes low; Chris Gotterup leads big in Myrtle Beach
nbc_moto_palouitnv_240511.jpg
IndyCar Indy GP points, results: Series has new championship leader heading into the Indy 500

Top Clips

nbc_golf_penske_240511.jpg
Moving Day: McIlroy playing with confidence
nbc_gc_roryintvandreax_240511.jpg
McIlroy feels ‘really good’ at Wells Fargo Champ.
michelin.jpg
Highlights: Michelin Pilot Challenge, Laguna Seca

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

The 30 teams, six individuals competing in NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship

  
Published May 11, 2024 09:17 PM

Here is a list of the 30 teams and six individuals that will compete in the 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship, which begins Thursday and runs through Wednesday at Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, California.

Teams are listed according to the National Collegiate Golf Ranking:

TEAMS

1. Stanford
2. Wake Forest
3. South Carolina
4. LSU
5. UCLA
6. Auburn
7. USC
8. Texas
9. Duke
10. Arkansas
11. Northwestern
12. Oregon
13. Texas A&M
14. Ole Miss
15. Arizona State
16. Clemson
19. Florida State
20. Vanderbilt
21. Pepperdine
22. Virginia
23. Mississippi State
25. SMU
26. San Jose State
27. North Carolina
30. Michigan State
31. Purdue
34. Baylor
39. Oklahoma State
43. Oregon State
44. Tulsa

INDIVIDUALS

Lauren Beaudreau, Notre Dame
Carla Bernat, Kansas State
Bailey Davis, Tennessee
Veronika Kedronova, Kent State
Jasmine Leovao, Long Beach State
Isabella McCauley, Minnesota