Scheffler 'precise, clinical' in yet another win
Watch the best shots from Scottie Scheffler's stop-and-start final round of the RBC Heritage, which saw the world No. 1 casually earn his fourth win in five starts.
Scheffler: Double-digit PGA Tour wins ‘special’
Scottie Scheffler tells Todd Lewis about his RBC Heritage win, what it means to reach 10 PGA Tour wins, whether he feels like there's still room to improve and how much he's excited to get home with a child on the way.
Korda ‘carrying the banner’ for the LPGA
Grant Boone joins Golf Today to discuss Nelly Korda's historic five-start winning streak and what her superstardom means for the LPGA Tour.
Furyk recounts his past wins ahead of RBC Heritage
Two-time RBC Heritage winner Jim Furyk joins Golf Today to recount his past two wins in the event and his chances at making the World Golf Hall of Fame.
Åberg reflects on 2024 Masters and first pro year
Ludvig Åberg joins Golf Today ahead of the 2024 RBC Heritage Tournament to reflect on his remarkable week at the Masters Tournament and his first 11 months in the pros.
Woad managing emotions before making LPGA debut
Lottie Woad discusses how she's managing emotions and expectations before making her LPGA debut at The Chevron Championship.
Korda, Ko, Stanford chase Chevron Championship win
Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko and Angela Stanford are all trying to make their own versions of LPGA history at the 2024 Chevron Championship.
Vu uses her grandfather’s journey as inspiration
Throughout her rise as a star on the LPGA Tour, Lilia Vu has consistently relied on her family and the memory of her grandfather and his perseverance to push through the good and bad times.
TaylorMade’s Qi grant straight, consistent shots
Matt Adams introduces TaylorMade's Qi irons which eliminate cut spin, bring in individual head optimization and more.
Chevron Championship increases purse size to $7.9m
Amy Rogers joins Golf Today from the Club at Carlton Woods to discuss the Chevron Championship increasing its purse to $7.9 million and her conversation with LPGA Tour Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan.