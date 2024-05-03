PGA Tour says all eligible players committed to signature Wells Fargo, except one

The PGA Tour will contest its sixth signature event of the season next week at the Wells Fargo Championship. The field will not be finalized until after the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, but the Tour did state Friday that all eligible players had committed to Quail Hollow – except one.

That one would be world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. He and wife Merideth have been expecting the birth of their first child. Golfweek’s Adam Schupak posted to social media that Scheffler’s parents were at TPC Craig Ranch for Round 1 of the Nelson and said the baby hadn’t been born as of Thursday.

The field for next week’s Wells Fargo Championship will be finalized after THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. The only eligible player that did not commit as of 5 p.m. ET is Scottie Scheffler. — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) May 3, 2024

Scheffler has won four of his last five starts on Tour, including two signature events, The Players and the Masters. He captured the signature RBC Heritage – the week after claiming his second green jacket – in his most recent tournament.

There are eight signature events on the Tour calendar, with the Memorial (June 6-9) and the Travelers Championship (June 20-23) after Wells Fargo.

Scheffler’s likely next start would be the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club, May 16-19.

