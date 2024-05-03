 Skip navigation
PGA Tour says all eligible players committed to signature Wells Fargo, except one

  
Published May 3, 2024 05:59 PM
Knapp: Nice to 'steal a few' long putts in Round 2
May 3, 2024 03:59 PM
On the heels of his second straight 7-under 64, Jake Knapp tells Rex Hoggard about how he carried momentum into Round 2 after a late finish to Round 1, his strong day on the greens and more.

The PGA Tour will contest its sixth signature event of the season next week at the Wells Fargo Championship. The field will not be finalized until after the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, but the Tour did state Friday that all eligible players had committed to Quail Hollow – except one.

That one would be world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. He and wife Merideth have been expecting the birth of their first child. Golfweek’s Adam Schupak posted to social media that Scheffler’s parents were at TPC Craig Ranch for Round 1 of the Nelson and said the baby hadn’t been born as of Thursday.

Scheffler has won four of his last five starts on Tour, including two signature events, The Players and the Masters. He captured the signature RBC Heritage – the week after claiming his second green jacket – in his most recent tournament.

There are eight signature events on the Tour calendar, with the Memorial (June 6-9) and the Travelers Championship (June 20-23) after Wells Fargo.

Scheffler’s likely next start would be the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club, May 16-19.

The Myrtle Beach Classic will be held opposite Wells Fargo. The Tour did release its field: