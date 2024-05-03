 Skip navigation
Filly Thorpedo Anna goes wire to wire to dominate soggy 150th Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs

  
Published May 3, 2024 07:00 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Filly Thorpedo Anna went wire to wire to dominate the 150th Kentucky Oaks, pulling away from a charging Just F Y I in the slop to win by at least four lengths on Friday at Churchill Downs.

Thorpedo Anna’s official margin of victory wasn’t immediately available, but the dark brown horse was briefly the top choice before eventually going off at 4-1 odds and staking her claim right away. She led by at least a length over Fiona’s Magic and then Into Champagne into the far turn before Just F Y I charged into contention entering the stretch.

Jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. then took Thorpedo Anna up a gear to break away and cover the 1 1/8 mile in 1:50.83 for her fourth victory in five starts. It was trainer Kenny McPeek’s first Oaks triumph.

Regulatory Risk was third.

Thorpedo Anna paid $10.98, $6.06 and $3.06. Just F Y I returned $5.06 and 3.98 for second while Regulatory Risk paid $11.82.

Friday marked the week-old spring meet’s first day with off conditions on Churchill Downs’ upgraded surface installed last year as part of several safety changes that followed last spring’s spate of 12 deaths at the historic track. That total included seven horses in the week leading up to the Kentucky Derby and two on the Derby undercard.

The first half of the 13-race card went off under a steady drizzle, and the rain tapered off to intermittent showers throughout the afternoon. An allowance optional claiming race on turf was moved to the dirt and resulted in eight scratches.