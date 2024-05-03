Saturday’s Supercross 2024 Round 16 in Denver: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

With two rounds remaining in the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season, four riders have a mathematical shot at winning the 450 title at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. One of them could clinch if the others falter.

After gaining in four consecutive rounds to tie Jett Lawrence in points, Cooper Webb has now lost out in back-to-back races. If he cannot finish ahead of the championship leader this week and put some pressure on the rookie, the finale in Salt Lake City will be well out of his control.

And while most of the attention will be on the two riders battling for the title, pride is on the line for Eli Tomac, who announced this week he will compete in the Pro Motocross and SuperMotocross World Championship. Chase Sexton also wants to end his first season with Red Bull KTM on a high note by winning the last two rounds, just as he did in his pursuit of the 2023 Supercross title.

J. Lawrence earns big advantage after Round 15 win Jason Weigandt, Ricky Carmichael and James Stewart recap how Jett Lawrence was able to go wire-to-wire to win the Supercross Round 15 in Philadelphia, giving himself a big advantage in the Championship.

The 250 West riders take center stage with RJ Hampshire holding a slight advantage over Levi Kitchen. This is the best chance to gain points without the Eastern riders muddying the waters. Salt Lake City will host the second and final East / West Showdown.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 16 of the 2024 Supercross season in Denver:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Supercross Round 16 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, will begin live Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NBC Sports App, with a re-air on CNBC at 1 a.m. ET on Monday.

Race Day Live will air qualification beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock.

All 31 rounds of the 2024 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

Details on how to sign up are available by clicking here.

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

Track Map with timing lines

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race:

Practice

12:00 p.m.: 250SX Group C Free Practice

12:10 p.m.: 250SX Group B Free Practice

12:20 p.m.: 250SX Group A Free Practice

12:30 p.m.: 450SX Group A Free Practice

12:40 p.m.: 450SX Group B Free Practice

12:50 p.m.: 450SX Group C Free Practice

Qualification

1:05 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying

1:20 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying

1:35 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying

1:50 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying

2:05 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying

2:20 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying

2:20 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying

2:35 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying

2:50 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying

3:05 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying

3:20 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying

3:35 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying

Evening Program

6:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

7:06 p.m.: 250SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

7:20 p.m.: 250SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

7:34 p.m.: 450SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

7:48 p.m.: 450SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

8:20 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)

8:32 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)

8:50 p.m.: 250SX Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

9:27 p.m.: 450SX Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

