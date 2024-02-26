 Skip navigation
Top News

Texas Longhorns
Texas rises to No. 3 in women’s AP Top 25 behind South Carolina, Ohio State; Iowa drops to No. 6
Brooklyn Nets v Toronto Raptors
NBA Best Bets, Feb. 26: Nets vs Grizzlies and RJ Barrett Player Props
West Virginia v Iowa State
College Basketball Best Bets, Feb. 26: West Virginia vs Kansas State

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cheliv_240226.jpg
Earle: Klopp’s leadership led to Carabao Cup glory
nbc_pl_evenews_240226.jpg
Why Everton’s 10-point deduction was reduced
nbc_cbb_gbghccrewind_240226.jpg
Clark set scoring record in the best way

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Englemann eager for Augusta Nat'l Women's Amateur

February 26, 2024 02:04 PM
Sadie Englemann catches up with Golf Today to discuss her anticipation for the Augusta National Women's Amateur, the end of her collegiate career with the Stanford Cardinal and more.
nbc_golf_gtenglemann_v2_240226.jpg
5:57
Englemann eager for Augusta Nat’l Women’s Amateur
nbc_golf_gtlincicome_240226.jpg
6:11
Lincicome: Solheim assistant nod ‘means the world’
nbc_golf_gtroundtable_240226.jpg
11:24
Roundtable: ‘Lack of star power’ on PGA Tour
nbc_golf_gt_equiproomcleveland_240226.jpg
3:13
Cleveland Golf using AI to aid performance
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablepart1_240221.jpg
6:32
Checking in with Vu, Ko early in LPGA Tour season
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablepart2_240221.jpg
2:13
Park not focused on playing LPGA Tour in 2024
nbc_golf_gt_mackayhit_240221.jpg
7:57
Mackay: Thomas ‘very determined’ to win again
nbc_golf_gt_hackhit_240221.jpg
6:26
‘Family atmosphere’ a selling point of Mexico Open
nbc_golf_gt_mastersinvites_240221.jpg
3:47
Niemann among special invites to 2024 Masters
nbc_golf_gt_roryroundtable_240220.jpg
13:14
Roundtable: Analyzing Rory’s global tour comments
