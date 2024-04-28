Watch Now
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 3
Watch Round 3 highlights from the JM Eagle LA Championship at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles.
Green ‘comfortable’ at JM Eagle LA Championship
Hannah Green discusses the wind being a factor on the back nine and putting herself in a chance to win the JM Eagle LA Championship on Sunday.
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 2
Watch Round 2 highlights from the JM Eagle LA Championship at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles.
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 1
Watch Round 1 highlights from the JM Eagle LA Championship at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles.
Green motivated by Olympics, Korda’s dominance
Hannah Green calls into Golf Today to discuss the challenge of trying to unseat Nelly Korda, her enjoyment playing the JM Eagle LA Championship and her dream of representing Australia in another Olympics.
Korda ‘carrying the banner’ for the LPGA
Grant Boone joins Golf Today to discuss Nelly Korda's historic five-start winning streak and what her superstardom means for the LPGA Tour.
Korda tapped into her ‘bubble’ on Chevron Sunday
Nelly Korda explains the challenge of finishing her third round and all of her fourth round on Sunday at the Chevron Championship to earn her second major and tie the longest LPGA Tour winning streak at five.
Sorenstam hopes Korda keeps going after tying mark
Annika Sorenstam joins Golf Central after Nelly Korda tied her (and Nancy Lopez's) record of five straight LPGA victories, saying she hopes Korda "keeps going" and tries to stay present in the wake of making history.
Lopez praises Korda’s poise during win streak
Nancy Lopez, whose record of five-straight LPGA Tour victories Nelly Korda tied by taking the Chevron Championship, explains the special traits she sees in Korda and the magnitude of Korda's accomplishment.