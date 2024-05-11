 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cognizant Founders Cup - Round Three
Madelene Sagstrom, Rose Zhang pull away as Nelly Korda drops 11 back at Founders Cup
Wells Fargo Championship - Round Three
Rory McIlroy gets within one of leader Xander Schauffele at Wells Fargo Championship
Cognizant Founders Cup - Round Three
Nelly Korda ‘poor in all aspects,’ her chance of six straight all but crushed

Top Clips

nbc_boxing_price_mccaskill_240511.jpg
Price dominates McCaskill in historic victory
nbc_golf_lpgafoundersrd3hls_240511.jpg
Highlights: Cognizant Founders Cup, Round 3
nbc_moto_lungaardintv_240511.jpg
Lundgaard recaps third-place effort in Sonsio GP

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cognizant Founders Cup - Round Three
Madelene Sagstrom, Rose Zhang pull away as Nelly Korda drops 11 back at Founders Cup
Wells Fargo Championship - Round Three
Rory McIlroy gets within one of leader Xander Schauffele at Wells Fargo Championship
Cognizant Founders Cup - Round Three
Nelly Korda ‘poor in all aspects,’ her chance of six straight all but crushed

Top Clips

nbc_boxing_price_mccaskill_240511.jpg
Price dominates McCaskill in historic victory
nbc_golf_lpgafoundersrd3hls_240511.jpg
Highlights: Cognizant Founders Cup, Round 3
nbc_moto_lungaardintv_240511.jpg
Lundgaard recaps third-place effort in Sonsio GP

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HLs: Korda shoots one over at Cognizant Rd. 3

May 11, 2024 05:58 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from Nelly Korda during Round 3 of the Cognizant Founders Cup at Upper Montclair CC in Clifton, New Jersey.
Up Next
nbc_golf_lpgafoundersrd3hls_240511.jpg
14:44
Highlights: Cognizant Founders Cup, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_nellykordard3hl_240511.jpg
14:48
HLs: Korda shoots one over at Cognizant Rd. 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgacognizantrnd2ehl_240510.jpg
6:00
Highlights: Cognizant Founders Cup, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kordaehl_240510.jpg
8:34
HLs: Korda stays ‘within arm’s reach’ at Cognizant
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kordaintv_240510.jpg
1:54
Korda staying patient at Cognizant Founders Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_kordadeskreax_240510.jpg
2:52
How Korda’s streak stacks up to Lopez, Sorenstam
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kordalites_240509.jpg
2:39
HLs: Korda begins quest for sixth-straight win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kordaintv_reax_240509__385657.jpg
7:31
Flawless fundamentals fueling Korda’s run
Now Playing
nbc_golf_zhanghlintv_240509.jpg
4:58
HLs: Zhang ‘dialed in’ in 9-under Cognizant Rd. 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgacognizantfounderscuprd1hlv2_240509__087390.jpg
9:43
Highlights: Cognizant Founders Cup, Round 1
Now Playing