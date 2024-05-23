 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Truck weekend schedule at Charlotte

  
Published May 23, 2024 07:00 AM

All three national NASCAR series are in action this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway while honoring military members that gave their lives in service of the country.

Truck teams race Friday night under the lights. Xfinity teams take on the 1.5-mile track during a Saturday afternoon race. Cup teams cap off the weekend with the Coca-Cola 600, the longest race of the season, on Sunday evening.

NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600
Drivers to watch during Sunday’s Cup race at Charlotte
Multiple Charlotte winners will pursue another crown jewel for their collections.

ARCA Menards Series teams are also in action this weekend. They will race Friday evening at Charlotte.

Ben Rhodes won last season’s Truck race at Charlotte. Justin Allgaier won last season’s Xfinity race at Charlotte. Ryan Blaney won last season’s Coca-Cola 600, his first points win of the Next Gen era.

Charlotte Motor Speedway weekend schedule

Weekend weather

Friday: Partly to ostly cloudy skies with a possible thunderstorm in the afternoon. A high of 78 degrees and a 45% chance of rain around the start of the Truck race.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies with a thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. A high of 83 degrees and an 15% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race. A high of 86 degrees and a 16% chance of rain at the start of Cup practice and qualifying.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. The forecast calls for a high of 85 degrees and a 24% chance of rain at the start of the Coca-Cola 600.

NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 - Qualifying
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Coca-Cola 600 weekend
Ryan Blaney seeks his second consecutive Coca-Cola 600 win, while teammate Joey Logano is coming off his victory at the All-Star Race.

Friday, May 24

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 7 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series
  • 8 a.m. — Craftsman Truck Series
  • 10:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 11:40 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. — ARCA practice (No TV)
  • 12:40 - 1 p.m. — ARCA qualifying (No TV)
  • 1:35 - 1:55 p.m. — Truck Series practice (FS1)
  • 2:05 – 3 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)
  • 3:35 - 3:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (FS1)
  • 4:05 - 5 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)
  • 6 p.m. — ARCA race (100 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network)
  • 8:30 p.m. — Truck Series race (134 laps, 201 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, May 25

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 10 a.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 11 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 1 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps, 300 miles; Fox, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 5 - 5:50 p.m.— Cup practice (FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 5:50 - 7 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Kyle Larson, of team Arrow McClaren/Rick Hendrick, (17) seen...
Could Kyle Larson be pulled from Indy 500 early? Or could he miss start of Coke 600?
Rick Hendrick and others could be mulling those questions depending on the weather Sunday and how Kyle Larson is running in the Indianapolis 500.

Sunday, May 26

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 3 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 6 p.m. — Cup race (400 laps, 600 miles; Fox, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)