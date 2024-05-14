 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Daniil Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev latest to crash out of Italian Open after loss to Tommy Paul
2024 PGA Championship - Preview Day Two
Rory McIlroy files for divorce from wife Erica in South Florida
Alize Cornet
French veterans Cornet and Gasquet receive French Open wild-card invitations

Top Clips

nbc_pl_ew_hattrick_240514.jpg
Why is three goals called a hat-trick?
nbc_golf_livefrom_rahmpresser_240514.jpg
Rahm reiterates PGAT support, ‘suspended or not’
nbc_indy_practice1_240514.jpg
Highlights: 108th Indianapolis 500 - Practice 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Daniil Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev latest to crash out of Italian Open after loss to Tommy Paul
2024 PGA Championship - Preview Day Two
Rory McIlroy files for divorce from wife Erica in South Florida
Alize Cornet
French veterans Cornet and Gasquet receive French Open wild-card invitations

Top Clips

nbc_pl_ew_hattrick_240514.jpg
Why is three goals called a hat-trick?
nbc_golf_livefrom_rahmpresser_240514.jpg
Rahm reiterates PGAT support, ‘suspended or not’
nbc_indy_practice1_240514.jpg
Highlights: 108th Indianapolis 500 - Practice 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Spieth is 'playing better' than the results

May 14, 2024 12:59 PM
Jordan Spieth talks about his recent play as he prepares for the PGA Championship and why he feels the results aren't an indication of how he's performed.