Dodgers vs. Yankees Best bets (6/8/24): Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends, news & info

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees Preview

It’s Saturday, June 8, and the Los Angeles Dodgers (40-25) and the New York Yankees (45-20) are all set to square off from Yankee Stadium in New York. The Dodgers are currently 1st in the National League West standings, while the Yankees sit in 1st place in the American League East standings.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the first pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees live today

Date: Saturday, June 8, 2024

Time: 7:35 PM ET

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: New York, NY

TV/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees

The latest odds as of Saturday afternoon:



Odds: Los Angeles Dodgers +100, New York Yankees -120

Over/Under: 8.5 runs

Recent team stats for Los Angeles @ New York

The Dodgers are 7-3 over their last 10 games. They have a 19-13 record away from home this year and an overall run differential of +86.

The Yankees are 8-2 over their last 10 games. They have a 21-9 record at home this year and an overall run differential of +117.

Probable starting pitchers for Los Angeles & New York

Los Angeles Dodgers: Stone has started 11 games and allowed 20 runs and 55 hits while striking out 47 batters and allowing 19 walks over 62 innings this season. Click here to check out all of Gavin Stone’s 2024 stats.



New York Yankees: Cortes has started 13 games and allowed 24 runs and 67 hits while striking out 74 batters and allowing 15 walks over 75.1 innings this season. Click here to check out all of Nestor Cortes’ 2024 stats.

Today’s Lineups for – Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees (June 8)

Be sure to check official team announcements for the submitted lineup card before the first pitch.

Projected Los Angeles Dodgers batting order

SS Mookie Betts (R) DH Shohei Ohtani (R) 1B Freddie Freeman (L) C Will Smith (R) RF Teoscar Hernández (R) LF Miguel Vargas (R) 3B Kiké Hernández (R) CF Andy Pages (R) 2B Miguel Rojas (R)

Projected New York Yankees batting order

SS Anthony Volpe (R) RF Juan Soto (L) CF Aaron Judge (R) LF Alex Verdugo (L) DH Giancarlo Stanton (R) 1B Anthony Rizzo (L) 2B Gleyber Torres (R) C Austin Wells (L) 3B DJ LeMahieu (R)

Key injuries & player status

Los Angeles Dodgers injured list (as of Saturday):

New York Yankees injured list (as of Saturday):

Top betting trends & insights for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees on Saturday

With Nestor Cortes as the starter the Yankees have covered in 3 straight home games



The Yankees have won their last 3 home games with Nestor Cortes as starting pitcher



The Dodgers have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against AL East teams



The Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes has an ERA of 3.48 this season



This season the Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes has an ERA of 3.48 and a WHIP of 1.14 when opening

Expert picks & predictions for Saturday’s Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees game

Here’s what our model is projecting for Saturday’s Dodgers and Yankees game:



Money Line: Very slight lean to Yankees -120

Spread: Leaning to Yankees -1.5

Total: Leaning to OVER 8.5 runs

