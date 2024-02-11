 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WM Phoenix Open - Round Two
Taylor leads after darkness suspends third round of WM Phoenix Open
16_wmpo23_d2.jpg
How to watch: TV times, streams for WM Phoenix Open
Intermountain Healthcare Freestyle International Ski World Cup - Day 2
American Karenna Elliott breaks through for first aerials World Cup win

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_jordanspieth_240210.jpg
Spieth, Theegala ‘trading haymakers’ in Phoenix
nbc_golf_wmopenrd3_240210.jpg
Highlights: WM Phoenix Open, Day 3
nbc_golf_wmpogreencutday_240210.jpg
Dahmen quizzes fans on WM Phoenix Open trivia

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Best moments from 16th at WM Phoenix Open, Day 3

February 10, 2024 08:23 PM
Check out the best shots and moments from the rowdy 16th hole during Day 3 at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open.
nbc_golf_gc_jordanspieth_240210.jpg
7:24
Spieth, Theegala ‘trading haymakers’ in Phoenix
nbc_golf_wmopenrd3_240210.jpg
16:51
Highlights: WM Phoenix Open, Day 3
nbc_golf_bestofhole16_240210.jpg
7:18
Best moments from 16th at WM Phoenix Open, Day 3
nbc_golf_wmpogreencutday_240210.jpg
2:36
Dahmen quizzes fans on WM Phoenix Open trivia
nbc_golf_fowlerbirdie16_240210.jpg
1:42
Fowler riles crowd up with birdie on hole No. 16
nbc_golf_jimknous_240210.jpg
2:26
Knous comes full circle at WM Phoenix Open
wmpoteasev2__612487.jpg
2:00
Martha Stewart ready for PGA Tour’s biggest party
nbc_golf_schefflerround2_240209.jpg
4:39
Analyzing Scheffler’s putting at WM Phoenix Open
nbc_golf_bestfrom16thholerd2_240209.jpg
2:12
Best moments from 16th at WM Phoenix Open, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_phoenixopenrd2hl_240209.jpg
8:18
Highlights: WM Phoenix Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_smyliesspots_240209.JPG
1:43
Saban, Phelps ready for WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am
nbc_golf_bestfromhole16round1_240208.jpg
2:29
Best moments from 16th at WM Phoenix Open, Rd. 1
