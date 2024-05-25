Watch Now
Highlights: 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 3 of the Charles Schwab Challenge from Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
Watch the best shots from Round 3 of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge from Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
The PGA Tour community mourns the loss of Grayson Murray, including Webb Simpson, who shares the impact Murray has had on his life.
Todd Lewis and Johnson Wagner join Golf Central to remember Grayson Murray, explaining how the two-time PGA Tour winner "inspired" others throughout his life.
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 3 of the Charles Schwab Challenge from Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
PGA Tour commissioner, Jay Monahan, joins Golf Central to address the death of Grayson Murray, expressing his support for Murray's family and how the Tour plans to honor him.
Grayson Murray, who earned the second of his two PGA Tour tournament victories at this year's Sony Open, passed away Saturday at the age of 30.
Golf Central discusses Scottie Scheffler's performance in Round 2 of the Charles Schwab Challenge and how he continues to make some of the most difficult shots look easy during high-pressure situations.
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 2 of the Charles Schwab Challenge from Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
Davis Riley breaks down his Round 2 performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, explaining how he was able to fight through the elements and set himself up for success heading into Round 3.
Take a closer look at Scottie Scheffler's Round 1 performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.
Johnson Wagner demonstrates the changes that Tony Finau has made to his putting grip and technique, which has led to improvements on the green for the six-time PGA Tour winner.
Johnson Wagner says Scottie Scheffler's 2-over Round 1 of the Charles Schwab Challenge isn't worth reading into too much, and it was "just a bad day" for the world No. 1 -- who figures to get right back in the mix.