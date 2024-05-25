 Skip navigation
Top News

GOcUeaAaMAAe--Q.jpeg
Virginia, re-energized and tidy, sets 36-hole pace at NCAA Championship
KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship
Ernie Els, Greg Chalmers share lead entering final round at Senior PGA Championship
Charles Schwab Challenge - Round Three
Davis Riley leads Scottie Scheffler by four at somber Charles Schwab Challenge

Top Clips

nbc_moto_lawenceintv_240525.jpg
Jett kept head down to extend win streak in Pala
nbc_moto_deeganintrv_240525.jpg
Deegan silences doubters after 250 sweep in Pala
nbc_golf_charlesschwabbestofrd3_240525.jpg
HLs: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 3 best shots

Watch Now

Highlights: 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 3

May 25, 2024 06:44 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 3 of the Charles Schwab Challenge from Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
nbc_golf_charlesschwabbestofrd3_240525.jpg
2:47
HLs: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 3 best shots
nbc_golf_gc_webbsimpsonintv_240525.jpg
4:02
Simpson reflects on impact Murray had on his life
nbc_golf_gc_toddlewisreportandreaxs_240525.jpg
8:03
Remembering the life and legacy of Grayson Murray
nbc_golf_charlesschwabrd3hl_240525.jpg
8:28
Highlights: 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_monohanintvonmurray_240525.jpg
7:47
Monahan addresses death of PGA Tour player Murray
nbc_golf_graysonmurraypassing_240525.jpg
4:25
Two-time PGA Tour winner Murray dies at age 30
nbc_golf_schefflerreax_240524.jpg
3:08
Scheffler is making difficult shots ‘look benign’
nbc_golf_cscrd2_240524.jpg
4:17
Highlights: 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 2
nbc_golf_davisrileyintv_240524.jpg
1:31
Riley building momentum at Charles Schwab
nbc_golf_gt_schefflerhls_240523.jpg
4:26
Highlights: Scheffler struggles in Round 1
nbc_golf_gc_finauputting_240523.jpg
2:29
Wagner explains Finau’s putting tweaks
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerdeskreacs_240523.jpg
1:54
Scheffler’s 2-over Schwab Round 1 ‘just a bad day’
