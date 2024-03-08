 Skip navigation
Top News

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Round Two
Third-round tee times, pairings at the Arnold Palmer Invitational
nbc_golf_bestofsmylie_240308.jpg
Best of Friday ‘Happy Hour’ with Smylie, Spieth and Homa
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Round Two
Fleetwood among those who miss API cut after 10 on par-5 sixth

Top Clips

nbc_golf_brianharmanintv_240308.jpg
Harman reflects on impressive Rd. 2 at Bay Hill
nbc_golf_arnoldpalmerrd2v2_240308__221147.jpg
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 2
nbc_golf_bestofsmylie_240308.jpg
Best of Kaufman with Spieth, Homa at Arnold Palmer

nbc_golf_brianharmanintv_240308.jpg
Harman reflects on impressive Rd. 2 at Bay Hill
nbc_golf_arnoldpalmerrd2v2_240308__221147.jpg
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 2
nbc_golf_bestofsmylie_240308.jpg
Best of Kaufman with Spieth, Homa at Arnold Palmer

Scheffler stayed 'patient' in Rd. 2 at Bay Hill

March 8, 2024 05:55 PM
Scottie Scheffler evaluates his Round 2 performance at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he's tied for the tournament lead heading into the third day of play.
nbc_golf_brianharmanintv_240308.jpg
7:27
Harman reflects on impressive Rd. 2 at Bay Hill
nbc_golf_arnoldpalmerrd2v2_240308__221147.jpg
10:22
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 2
nbc_golf_scottieschefflerintv_240308.jpg
2:07
Scheffler stayed ‘patient’ in Rd. 2 at Bay Hill
nbc_golf_bestofsmylie_240308.jpg
8:46
Best of Kaufman with Spieth, Homa at Arnold Palmer
nbc_golf_homaonsmylieswing_240308.jpg
1:24
Homa does his best roast of Kaufman’s golf swing
nbc_golf_homaonpalmerinv_240308.jpg
1:11
Homa: API is an ‘incredibly important event’
nbc_golf_homaonharman_240308.jpg
1:16
Homa: Ryder partner Harman ‘makes me feel tall’
nbc_golf_homaaceflashback_240308.jpg
1:04
Homa looks back to first ace of PGA Tour career
nbc_golf_alligatorflashback_240308.jpg
1:08
Kaufman jokes about running away from alligator
nbc_golf_spiethbunkerflashback_240308.jpg
2:36
Spieth’s ‘this one’s on me’ moment at BMW Champ.
nbc_golf_spiethonpalmer_240308.jpg
1:22
Spieth recalls Palmer story night at Champs Dinner
nbc_golf_zalatorisinterview_240308.jpg
1:02
Zalatoris’ putter, driver changes pay off at API
