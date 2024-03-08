Watch Now
Scheffler stayed 'patient' in Rd. 2 at Bay Hill
Scottie Scheffler evaluates his Round 2 performance at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he's tied for the tournament lead heading into the third day of play.
Harman reflects on impressive Rd. 2 at Bay Hill
Brian Harman joins Golf Central to break down his strong Round 2 performance at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational and discuss how he has been able to build on his 2023 success.
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 2
Check out the best shots from the second round of the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational in Bay Hill, Florida.
Best of Kaufman with Spieth, Homa at Arnold Palmer
Watch the best moments from Jordan Spieth's and Max Homa's appearances with Smylie Kaufman at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Friday.
Homa does his best roast of Kaufman’s golf swing
Known for roasting golf swings on social media, Max Homa takes his shot at Smylie Kaufman's during the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Homa: API is an ‘incredibly important event’
Max Homa shares his thoughts on the legacy of Arnold Palmer and how the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational is a "staple" of the PGA Tour.
Homa: Ryder partner Harman ‘makes me feel tall’
Max Homa joins the Golf Channel broadcast at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and looks back on his Ryder Cup pairing with Brian Harman, calling it "the most fun on a golf course I've ever had."
Homa looks back to first ace of PGA Tour career
Max Homa joins Smylie Kaufman to revisit his first-ever PGA Tour ace at the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Kaufman jokes about running away from alligator
Smylie Kaufman jokes with Jordan Spieth about the time he had to run away from an alligator at the 2017 Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Spieth’s ‘this one’s on me’ moment at BMW Champ.
Jordan Spieth reminisces a moment from the 2022 BMW Championship when opting for a shot from the fairway bunker did not go as planned despite caution from his caddy.
Spieth recalls Palmer story night at Champs Dinner
Jordan Spieth describes the special occasion of his Masters Champions Dinner in 2016, which turned into a night of trading Arnold Palmer stories.
Zalatoris’ putter, driver changes pay off at API
Will Zalatoris reflects on the "long road" he's traveled since his back surgery and shares why changes to his putter and driver have been successful through two rounds at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.