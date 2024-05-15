Skip navigation
Theegala takes in Valhalla: 'This place is sick'
May 15, 2024 10:05 AM
Johnson Wagner catches up with Sahith Theegala to see how he's preparing for the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club, a course that he's never seen or played before until now.
