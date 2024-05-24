 Skip navigation
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Indy 500: Scott Dixon Fastest on Carb Day
SX 2024 Rd 09 Birmingham Cameron McAdoo.JPG
Cameron McAdoo suffers setback and Seth Hammaker still out, Ty Masterpool to fill-in at Pro Circuit Kawasaki
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MX Washougal 2023 Garrett Marchbanks in deep rut.jpg
Garrett Marchbanks (450s), RJ Hampshire (250s) crash on Press Day at Fox Raceway, will miss Motocross opener
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_golf_davisrileyintv_240524.jpg
Riley building momentum at Charles Schwab
oly_para_atm100t38_blackwellworldsgold.jpg
Blackwell wins T38 100m at Para Worlds
nbc_indy_pitstopcompetition_240524.jpg
HLs: 108th Indianapolis 500, Pit Stop Competition

Blackwell captures gold in T38 400m at Para Worlds

May 24, 2024 04:58 PM
American Jaydin Blackwell won the gold medal in the men's T38 400m at the Para Athletics World Championships in Kobe, Japan.