Newgarden overtakes O'Ward to win 2024 Indy 500

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
KFT winner Harry Higgs pays tribute to Grayson Murray: ‘Say something nice’ to others
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Less than full strength for much of season, Florida State showing true potential at NCAAs
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Rex & Lav podcast: The complicated life and tragic death of Grayson Murray
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Penske’s 20th Indy 500 win ‘a dream come true’
Newgarden: Team crushed it to win 2024 Indy 500
Reflecting on Murray’s tragic and shocking death
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
KFT winner Harry Higgs pays tribute to Grayson Murray: ‘Say something nice’ to others
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Less than full strength for much of season, Florida State showing true potential at NCAAs
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Rex & Lav podcast: The complicated life and tragic death of Grayson Murray
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Penske’s 20th Indy 500 win ‘a dream come true’
Newgarden: Team crushed it to win 2024 Indy 500
Reflecting on Murray’s tragic and shocking death
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Newgarden overtakes O'Ward to win 2024 Indy 500
May 26, 2024 07:55 PM
Josef Newgarden and Pato O'Ward go toe-to-to on the final lap of the 2024 Indianapolis 500, but Newgarden is able to surge to the lead and win his second-straight at The Brickyard.
Close Ad