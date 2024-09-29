Allen powers through for 5-yard touchdown

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
U.S. controlling closing holes and drawing closer to another Presidents Cup win
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
A chippy Presidents Cup Saturday ends with celebrations and accusations
Ryan Lavner
,
Ryan Lavner
,
Ashleigh Buhai grabs lead entering finale of Walmart NW Arkansas Championship
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Cantlay a ‘tough customer’ as U.S. takes Day 3
Smith had to ‘make my QB look good’ on wild catch
Allar highlights PSU’s many weapons after win
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
U.S. controlling closing holes and drawing closer to another Presidents Cup win
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
A chippy Presidents Cup Saturday ends with celebrations and accusations
Ryan Lavner
,
Ryan Lavner
,
Ashleigh Buhai grabs lead entering finale of Walmart NW Arkansas Championship
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Cantlay a ‘tough customer’ as U.S. takes Day 3
Smith had to ‘make my QB look good’ on wild catch
Allar highlights PSU’s many weapons after win
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Allen powers through for 5-yard touchdown
September 28, 2024 10:42 PM
With just under two minutes left in the game, Kaytron Allen fights his way through defenders for a 5-yard touchdown that extends Penn State's lead to 21-7 over Illinois.
Close Ad