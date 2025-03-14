Big Ten Tournament - Illinois vs. Maryland Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Its Friday, March 14, and the Fighting Illini (21-11, 12-8) and the Terrapins (24-7, 14- 6) meet tonight in the Quarterfinal Round of the Big Ten Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Illinois advanced to the quarterfinals with a win yesterday against Iowa. The Fighting Illini pulled away from the Hawkeyes in the second half and eventually won 106-94.

These teams last met on January 23. Maryland won 91-70, covered the spread (+6.5), and the Game Total OVER 156.5 cashed.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Illinois vs. Maryland

Date: Friday, March 14, 2025

Time: 6:30PM EST

Site: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

City: Indianapolis, IN

Network/Streaming: BTN

Game odds for Illinois vs. Maryland

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Illinois Fighting Illini (-102), Maryland Terrapins (-118)

Spread: Terrapins -1.5

Total: 158.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Illinois vs. Maryland

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Fighting Illini & Terrapins game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Maryland on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on Maryland -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 159.5.

Fighting Illinois vs. Maryland: Top betting trends and recent stats

Maryland is 6-2 against the spread in their last 8 games (17-14 for the season)

Illinois has covered the spread in 4 straight games

Maryland’s in 4-0 to the UNDER in their last 4 games

Illinois is 3-1 to the OVER in their last 4 games

