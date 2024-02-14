 Skip navigation
Top News

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State fires men’s basketball coach Holtmann
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 13 Michigan at Illinois
Big Ten College Basketball Power Rankings: Illinois, Rutgers Rising, Wisconsin, Iowa Falling
Doha 2024 World Aquatics Championships - Day 10: Swimming
Adam Peaty returns to swimming worlds after mental health break, not focused on medals

Top Clips

nbc_simms_requiemcomp_230214.jpg
Requiem for a team: Every team that fell short
nbc_rbs_salvadorperez_240214.jpg
Is Perez still an elite fantasy catcher?
nbc_dps_dponshaqsjerseyretirement_240214.jpg
Why did it take Magic so long to retire Shaq?

Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Watch Now

Rutschmann could be MVP, not just top fantasy C

February 14, 2024 02:20 PM
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski lay out why Adley Rutschmann is not only the undisputed top catcher in baseball, but also one of the best players in the bigs.
Up Next
nbc_rbs_salvadorperez_240214.jpg
3:28
Is Perez still an elite fantasy catcher?
Now Playing
nbc_rwmlb_topsecondbasemen_240212.jpg
3:08
Semien’s durability gives him edge over Albies
Now Playing
nbc_rwmlb_drurygorman_240212.jpg
4:26
Impact of positional eligibility to 2B rankings
Now Playing
nbc_roto_alonsoolson_240130.jpg
4:06
Where does Alonso rank among MLB first basemen?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bellingergoldschmidt_240130.jpg
5:08
Debating where Goldschmidt, Bellinger rank in ’24
Now Playing
nbc_dps_2024baseballhofclass_240124.jpg
7:25
Beltre, Mauer, Helton elected to Hall of Fame
Now Playing
nbc_dps_yamamotocontractreax_231222.jpg
8:39
Dodgers signing Yamamoto puts pressure on Roberts
Now Playing
nbc_dps_daverobertsinterview_231215.jpg
8:51
Roberts plans on Shohei being a two-way player
Now Playing
nbc_dps_tomverducciinterview_231212.jpg
11:51
Ohtani did himself, Dodgers a favor with contract
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dponshoheiohtaniscontract_231212.jpg
6:12
What Ohtani’s contract deferrals mean for MLB
Now Playing
nbc_dps_bobcostasinterview_231211.jpg
12:00
Costas: Ohtani choosing Dodgers best for baseball
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dponshoheiohtani_231211.jpg
9:49
Patrick on Ohtani: ‘Now, the expectations start’
Now Playing