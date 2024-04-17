Watch Now
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: MIA's Cabrera
Eric Samulski analyzes a few players fantasy managers should add, hold or drop almost three weeks into the MLB season, such as Miami Marlins starter Edward Cabrera and St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker.
Should managers buy Detmers’ strong start to 2024?
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski analyze Reid Detmers' impressive start to the 2024 season, where they assess whether he's on the path for a true breakout season or regression.
Fantasy stardom will have to wait for Holliday
The Baltimore Orioles called up MLB's No. 1 prospect Jackson Holliday but don't expect stardom for the rookie infielder until 2025.
Astros prospect Loperfido on a tear in minors
Houston Astros prospect Joey Loperfido has been on fire with 10 home runs in the minors in 2024 and could be a possible replacement for veteran first baseman Jose Abreu.
Clase’s speed makes him worth a flier in fantasy
The Seattle Mariners have called up top prospect Jonatan Clase and the speedy infielder is worth taking a flier on for your fantasy baseball rosters.
Marsh could hit 20+ home runs in Phillies’ lineup
Brandon Marsh presents a skillset that's worth fantasy managers attention after being bumped up in the Philadelphia Phillies' potent lineup.
Busch could be more than a platoon player
Chicago Cubs rookie infielder Michael Busch has homered in four-straight games and is trying to prove he could more than just a platoon player.
Astros’ Brown is a risky fantasy SP moving forward
On the heels of his disastrous outing against the Royals, Hunter Brown presents himself as an extremely risky option for fantasy managers moving forward and a candidate for waivers.
Miller needs to be rostered while on IL
The Rotoworld Baseball Show analyzes Bobby Miller's injury and why you need to keep the Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher on your fantasy baseball roster while he's sidelined.
Debating fantasy upside for Profar, Marsh
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss whether fantasy managers should pick up Padres' Jurickson Profar or Phillies' Brandon Marsh, highlighting the pros and cons of both player's profiles.
Lorenzen, Butto are intriguing deep league pickups
The Rotoworld Baseball Show reviews whether fantasy managers should consider adding Michael Lorezen and José Butto, who is fresh off a nine-strikeout performance against the Royals.
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: Pick up Kopech
Eric Samulski highlights Michael Kopech as a high performer on a bad White Sox team as an add while making the case to cut bait on the Rangers' Josh Jung.
Now is a great time to buy low on Rangers’ Carter
The results haven't been there for Evan Carter yet this season, but Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski see enough in the metrics to make now a great time to try to buy low on the Texas Rangers' young outfielder.