2024 World Athletics Relays TV, live stream schedule

  
Published April 30, 2024 01:22 PM

The World Athletics Relays competition, which determines the bulk of the Paris Olympic 4x100m and 4x400m fields, airs live on NBC Sports and Peacock on Saturday and Sunday from the Bahamas.

World Relays air live Saturday at 7:05 p.m. ET on Peacock and Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on CNBC, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

The top 14 nations in each relay — men’s and women’s 4x100m and 4x400m, plus the mixed-gender 4x400m — qualify for the Paris Games.

The nations that qualify do not have to use the same runners at the Olympics as they use at World Relays.

On Saturday, the top two nations in each first-round heat for every relay qualify for the Olympics and advance to Sunday’s finals, where results determine lane draws for the Olympics.

Also Sunday, a repechage round for nations that didn’t advance to finals will be held. The top two nations in each repechage heat also qualify for Paris.

The last two nations to qualify for each Olympic relay will be determined by world rankings on June 30.

The U.S. team for World Relays is headlined by Olympic medalists Noah Lyles and Gabby Thomas. The full U.S. roster is here.

Looking at the entire entry list, the Bahamas stands out with reigning Olympic women’s and men’s 400m champions Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Steven Gardiner both in its mixed 4x400m pool.

Last August, the U.S. swept the men’s and women’s 4x100m relay titles at the world championships for the first time since 2007.